Ibovespa closes down more than 2% on concerns about omicrons; only four stocks in the index rose

(Getty Images)

The coronavirus pandemic once again weighed on the performance of markets in the penultimate week of 2021, reducing the chances of a positive December for the Stock Exchanges. The Ibovespa was once again driven by the performance of markets abroad, taking the biggest fall in almost a month. Only four stocks in the index ended Monday higher: JBS (JBSS3), Eneva (ENEV3), Minerva (BEEF3) and Braskem (BRKM5).

“Probably the omicron variant will prevent the end-of-year rally from happening, from which emerging countries tend to benefit”, says Rodrigo Franchini, partner at Monte Bravo Investimentos. With the advance in the number of cases of Covid-19 caused by the new strain, the Netherlands decreed lockdown in the middle of Christmas week and other countries did not rule out adopting more severe measures of distance and restrictions.

The omicron variant worsens the picture of the pandemic in the winter period in the Northern Hemisphere and precisely at a time when the world’s major economies were preparing to withdraw stimulus.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The Ibovespa also did not find support in internal indicators, with an agenda practically empty this Monday. The only highlight was the Central Bank’s Focus Bulletin, in which agents slightly reduced their projections for the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for 2021. From 10.05% last week, now the median expectation for the This year’s inflation is at 10.04%. For 2022, the forecast was from 5.02% to 5.03%, a slight increase.

In relation to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), projections were reduced from an expansion of 4.65% to 4.58% in 2021; for 2022, the projections were maintained at 0.50%.

This week, the B3 and the NY Exchanges are closed on Friday due to the Christmas holiday and the agenda is concentrated on inflation data in Brazil, measured by the IPCA-15 (on Thursday, 23), and indices of consumer sentiment in the United States.

The Ibovespa closed down 2.03% to 105,019 points. The volume traded on the day was R$ 24.9 billion, below the average. The Ibovespa futures for February 2022 retreated 1.84%, to 106,475 points.

The commercial dollar, in turn, closed sharply higher. The American currency rose 1.02%, to R$ 5.743 in the purchase and R$ 5.743 in the sale. The dollar futures for January 2022 advanced 0.74%, to R$ 5.755.

In the futures interest market, contracts had a strong drop: in the extended session, the DI for January 2023 retreated 21 basis points, at 11.54%; DI for January 2025 also fell 21 basis points, down 10.54%; and the DI for January 2027, in turn, fell by 17 five basis points, to 10.48%.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

In the United States, investors also echoed the latest comments by Senator Joe Manchin, who left Democrats with little alternative to reviving President Joe Biden’s agenda by rejecting the $1.75 trillion tax and expense package.

“Overall, the news not only hampers the legislative landscape for Biden, but also implies an additional complication for an already complex electoral landscape for Democrats in the November parliamentary elections, as the bill was considered the party’s biggest electoral stake” , evaluates the XP Investimentos analysis team.

The Dow Jones closed down 1.23% to 34,932 points; the S&P 500 retreated 1.14% to 4,568 points; and the Nasdaq closed down 1.24%, at 14,980 points

European stock exchanges echoed the new restrictive measures adopted in some countries on account of omicron and also retreated sharply. The pan-European index, which encompasses shares of companies from 17 countries across the continent, closed down 1.38%.

Oil prices also reacted to the prospect of falling demand for the raw material, due to the new strain of coronavirus, and even dropped by more than 5%. In the extended session, the barrel of Brent retreated 2.11%, to US$ 71.95, while that of WTI fell 3.1%, to US$ 68.66.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related