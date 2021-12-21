Ibovespa drops 2% due to global fear with Ômicron – Money Times

The main Brazilian stock index gave strong on Monday, following the drop in global stock indices due to fears about the potential effects of the variant micron gives Covid-19 at economy.

THE Petrobras (PETR4) was the main pressure on the index, while JBS (JBSS3) was on the opposite end.

THE Ibovespa (IBOV) dropped 2.03% to 105,019.78 points, the lowest level since December 2nd. The financial volume of the session was 25 billion reais.

Ômicron returned to weight in the markets. Countries in Europe have announced restrictions or said they are evaluating possible measures to contain the spread of the variant on the continent.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was looking into all options to keep Ômicron under control and warned that additional restrictions might be needed. In the Netherlands measures have already been imposed to prevent the health system from becoming overloaded.

In addition, a lower-than-expected prospect of economic growth in the United States, after the investment package, weighed on the confidence of the markets. domestic of US President Joe Biden, budgeted at 1.75 trillion dollars, suffer a setback. Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat considered key to passing the text, said on Sunday he would not support the bill.

The three major US stock indices closed down more than 1%, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.38%, its lowest level in two weeks.

Eduardo Levy, manager at Kilima Asset, said that volatility in local markets should continue in the coming days, due to lower liquidity. According to Levy, this volatility should drop after the turn of the year, when the stock market, for him, tends to recover.

In Brazil, the vote on the 2022 Budget final report was postponed and the Focus bulletin, released weekly by the Central Bank, showed that the market reduced the projection for 2021 inflation slightly. For the next year, there was a slight increase.

Highlights

CVC (CVCB3) sank 8.8%, with Ômicron weighing on airline and tourism stocks. In addition, the company stated that it was surprised by the announcement by the Itapemirim Group of the suspension of operations by the airline Ita.

Blue (BLUE4) fell 3.6%, Goal (GOOL4) yielded 4.2% and embraer (EMBR3) retreated 2.4%.

CSN (CSNA3) collapsed 6.9%, Usiminas (USIM5) sank 5.6%, Gerdau (GGBR4) fell 5.9% and Gerdau Metallurgy (GOAU4) retreated 5.5%, even after iron ore futures contracts in Dalian and Singapore rose for the third consecutive session.

On the industry’s radar, there is also the worst prospect for the progress of the investment package of US President Joe Biden, which could affect demand for steel.

OK (VALLEY3) fell by 1.1%.

Petrobras (PETR4) (PETR3) fell 2.9% and 1.9%, respectively, while Petrorio (PRIO3) collapsed 5.9%, in the face of a 2.7% drop in Brent oil prices due to fears with the new variant.

Locaweb (LSAW3) collapsed 7.1% and BR Malls (BRML3) sank 6.7%.

eneva (ENEV3) advanced 1.3% and was one of the few stocks on the Ibovespa that closed positively.

Jbs (JBSS3) advanced 1.4% and Minerva (BEEF3) rose 1.2%, in continuation of the recovery of stocks by meatpackers after China resumed imports of Brazilian beef and amid the rise of the dollar against the real, which favors exporters.

Ally (AALR3), which is not on the Ibovespa, turned higher and closed at +1.8%, after O Globo announced that businessman Nelson Tanure will confirm on Tuesday to the company’s controlling group the proposal made by a fund linked to the investor by the control of the company.