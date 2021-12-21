Ibovespa Futuro rises after a fall the day before, following abroad; Budget and collection are on the radar

After the fall of about 2% in the spot index and 1.72% in the futures contract last Monday, the session is of recovery for the Ibovespa futures this Tuesday (21), but still cautiously in the middle to fears about the impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

At 9:05 am (Eastern time), the Ibovespa contract maturing in February 2022 was up 0.76% to 107,405 points, while the dollar contract maturing in January dropped 0.26% to R$5.739. Already the commercial dollar advanced 0.35% at the same time, R$ 5.722 in purchase and R$ 5.723 in sale. In the interest rate futures market, the DI for January 2023 was down seven basis points to 11.47%; DI for January 2025 operates at a drop of five basis points, at 10.49%; and the DI for January 2027 was down three basis points at 10.45%.

The increase in Covid-19 cases, which is already leading to restrictive measures in European countries, coincides with the “hawkish” turn of the central banks and increases the uncertainties.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The head of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the day before that omicron is spreading faster than Delta and causing infections in people who have already been vaccinated against Covid-19 or have recovered from the disease.

WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said the variant was successfully preventing some immune responses, meaning that booster programs being launched in many countries should target people with weaker immune systems.

Among the positive news, the American pharmaceutical company Moderna announced the day before that a booster dose of its vaccine against Covid-19 increases the levels of neutralizing antibodies against the omicron variant, according to preliminary data, which helped to calm market sentiments.

Also on the radar are signs that US President Joe Biden can still save his economic agenda with the $2 trillion package.

The Senate will vote on Biden’s plan to strengthen the social safety net and climate policy bill in January, despite opposition from Democratic Senator Joe Manchin. It’s not clear whether Democrats will try to pass a smaller bill that only includes parts of the full package.

Yesterday, Biden and Manchin spoke on the phone yesterday, and relived the chances of the package being approved, with changes, in 2022.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

In China, the CSI 300 (+0.7%) and Hang Seng (+1.0%) indexes ended up rising, driven by a possible extension of the reduction in the interest rate of loans in the country in the first quarter of 2022.

On the domestic economic agenda, the day begins with a spot dollar auction (9:30 am). There is still the disclosure of the revenue collection in November (2:30 pm) and the vote on the 2022 Budget in the Mixed Commission, which was not considered yesterday (20).

The volume of federal public investments will be the lowest in history next year, according to the Budget report presented yesterday in Congress. It will be BRL 44 billion in 2022 for the federal government to invest in sectors such as infrastructure, schools, health centers, defense, paving and in all areas that depend on federal resources. fair (20), at 10, in the Mixed Budget Committee and in plenary.

Even with the approval of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Precatório, which postponed part of the payment of legal debts and messed with the spending ceiling (which limits expenses to inflation), it was enough to recover the level of disbursements of the last years old. The figure reached BRL 200 billion in 2012, dropped to BRL 63 billion in 2016 and stopped at BRL 48 billion this year, considering values ​​with inflation adjustment.

President Jair Bolsonaro is still pressing lawmakers to include in the bill a salary increase for police forces that would cost nearly R$3 billion. Thanks to the spending cap, the measure would require a cut in some other expenses. The president of the Budget Committee, senator Rose de Freitas, guaranteed yesterday that the vote on the project will not be postponed to 2022.

Corporate Radar

On the corporate radar, the highlight goes to Embraer, which agreed to merge its Eve subsidiary with SPAC Zanite. ADRs (in practice, the shares traded by the company on the NYSE), rose around 14% during the morning.

Embraer (EMBR3)

Embraer has agreed to merge its electric aircraft producer Eve and US-based SPAC Zanite for listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the companies said on Tuesday.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The transaction values ​​(equity value) Eve at $2.9 billion and will include in a first step the merger with blank check company (SPAC) Zanite Acquisition Corp. Thereafter, Eve will receive additional investment from a group that includes Embraer, Zanite, financial investors and strategic partners such as Azorra Aviation, BAE Systems, Republic Airways, Rolls-Royce and SkyWest Melbourne.

Espadrilles (ALPA4)

The shoe company Alpargatas announced an agreement to purchase 49.9% of the North American company Rothy’s, which transforms recycled material into fashion products, for up to US$ 475 million.

The acquisition will take place in stages. First, there will be the primary purchase of shares to be issued by Rothy’s in the amount of US$200 million. An installment of US$50 million will be paid on Monday, while the remainder will be paid by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Heringer Fertilizer (FHER3)

Fertilizantes Heringer (FHER3) announced the sale of HeringerPar, which owns 51.48% of the company’s share capital, in the total amount of R$ 554.5 million.

As the negotiation will involve the indirect control of Fertilizantes Heringer, EuroChem will carry out, within a period yet to be defined, a public offering for the acquisition of shares (OPA).

Log-In (LOGN3)

Log-In’s Board of Directors (LOGN3) voted in favor of the acceptance of the OPA by Sas Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl, a wholly owned subsidiary of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4)

Yesterday, Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) signed a contract with Ubuntu Engenharia for the sale of its entire stake in the PAR-T-198_R12 concession, located on land, in the Paraná Basin. The operation was valued at US$31,000 and the closing is subject to the fulfillment of conditions precedent and approval by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

Petrobras also stated that the operation is in line with the portfolio management strategy and the improvement in the company’s capital allocation, aiming at maximizing value and greater return to society.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

B3 (B3SA3)

B3 (B3SA3) updated the amount of dividends from R$0.14945197 to R$0.14945153.

The payment of dividends will be made on December 30, based on the shareholding position on Monday (20).

(With Estadão, Bloomberg and Agência Brasil)

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related