Ibovespa recovers part of the previous day’s losses with relief abroad; omicron variant risks follow on radar

(Getty)

The Ibovespa operates with moderate gains this Tuesday (21), following a movement of recovery abroad after expressive losses in yesterday’s session. The agenda continues with few indicators until Christmas – on Friday there will be no trading, neither at B3 nor in New York. Investors remain attentive to news about the omicron variant of the coronavirus after Europe adopts new restrictions on the advance of the new strain.

Information on the subject continues to arouse different feelings. Yesterday, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that omicron is spreading faster than Delta and causing infections in people who have already been vaccinated against Covid-19 or recovered from the disease.

Among the positive news, on the other hand, American drugmaker Moderna announced that a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine increases levels of neutralizing antibodies against the omicron variant, according to preliminary data, which also helps to calm the mood. of the markets.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

At 10:21 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa traded up 0.76%, at 105,812 points. The Ibovespa futures for February 2022 was up 0.46% to 107,095 points.

The commercial dollar retreated 0.38%, to R$ 5.721 in purchases and R$ 5.721 in sales. The dollar futures, in the contract maturing in January, fell 0.33%, to R$ 5.735.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 was down three basis points, to 11.51%; DI for January 2025 was operating at a drop of one basis point, at 10.53%; and the DI for January 2027 was down two basis points, at 10.46%.

On the domestic economic agenda, there is the disclosure of the revenue collection in November (2:30 pm) and the vote on the 2022 Budget in the Mixed Commission, which was not considered yesterday.

The volume of federal public investments will be the lowest in history next year, according to the Budget report presented yesterday in Congress. It will be BRL 44 billion in 2022 for the federal government to invest in sectors such as infrastructure, schools, health centers, defense, paving and in all areas that depend on federal resources. fair (20), at 10, in the Mixed Budget Committee and in plenary.

Also on the radar are signs that US President Joe Biden can still save his economic agenda with the $2 trillion package.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The Senate will vote on Biden’s plan to strengthen the social safety net and climate policy bill in January, despite opposition from Democratic Senator Joe Manchin. It’s not clear whether Democrats will try to pass a smaller bill that only includes parts of the full package.

Yesterday, Biden and Manchin spoke on the phone and relived the chances of the package being approved, with changes, in 2022.

In New York, futures indices operate higher. Dow Jones futures rise 0.83%; S&P 500 futures advance 0.88%; and Nasdaq futures advanced 1.04%.

In Europe, stock exchanges are also recovering this Tuesday. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 1.16%.

In China, the CSI 300 (+0.7%) and Hang Seng (+1.0%) indexes ended up rising, driven by a possible extension of the reduction in the interest rate of loans in the country in the first quarter of 2022.

Ore prices also rose again on the international market. Oil follows the movement of recovery in the markets and advances with it: the barrel of Brent rises 1.29%, to US$ 72.42 and that of WTI is up 1.37%, to US$ 69.55.

corporate radar

Voucher (VALLEY3)

Vale (VALE3) informed that, on Tuesday (21), it entered into a binding agreement with Vulcan Minerals to sell the Moatize coal mine and the Nacala Logistic Corridor (CLN) for a total of US$ 270 million, comprising US$ $80 million on completion of transaction and $190 million of existing business through completion; plus a 10-year royalty agreement subject to certain mine production conditions and coal pricing.

Completion of the transaction is subject to the fulfillment of the usual conditions precedent, including the approval of the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy of Mozambique, and the approval of the Government of Mozambique under the terms of the Concession Agreements for the change of control and antitrust.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

IRB (IRBR3)

The IRB (IRBR3) reported on Tuesday (21) its preliminary data for October 2021.

The net loss was BRL 84.8 million in the month, compared to losses of BRL 33.9 million in October 2020. Excluding the effects of the run-off and one-off in October 2021, the result was negative at R$27.6 million.

Year-to-date, the result was negative by R$396.6 million, a 54.5% reduction in losses compared to the same period in 2020, of R$871.1 million.

Goal (GOLL4)

Gol (GOLL4) informed that B3, on December 20, 2021, granted the request for admission to trading of common shares issued by the company in the segment of B3 called “Corporate Governance Level 2”.

Thus, the common shares issued by the airline operator may be traded under the ticker “GOLL3”, at Level 2, as of December 27, 2021.

Gol also informed that the authorization was maintained by B3 to consider, for purposes of calculating the minimum percentage of shares issued by the company in circulation, exclusively the preferred shares issued by the company, provided that such percentage is maintained in 50% of the total preferred shares issued by the company.

Embraer (EMBR3)

Embraer has agreed to merge its electric aircraft producer Eve and US-based SPAC Zanite for listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the companies said on Tuesday.

The transaction values ​​(equity value) Eve at $2.9 billion and will include in a first step the merger with blank check company (SPAC) Zanite Acquisition Corp. Thereafter, Eve will receive additional investment from a group that includes Embraer, Zanite, financial investors and strategic partners such as Azorra Aviation, BAE Systems, Republic Airways, Rolls-Royce and SkyWest Inc.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Espadrilles (ALPA4)

The shoe company Alpargatas announced an agreement to purchase 49.9% of the North American company Rothy’s, which transforms recycled material into fashion products, for up to US$ 475 million.

The acquisition will take place in stages. First, there will be the primary purchase of shares to be issued by Rothy’s in the amount of US$200 million. An installment of US$50 million will be paid on Monday, while the remainder will be paid by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Heringer Fertilizer (FHER3)

Fertilizantes Heringer (FHER3) announced the sale of HeringerPar, which owns 51.48% of the company’s share capital, in the total amount of R$ 554.5 million.

As the negotiation will involve the indirect control of Fertilizantes Heringer, EuroChem will carry out, within a period yet to be defined, a public offering for the acquisition of shares (OPA).

Log-In (LOGN3)

Log-In’s Board of Directors (LOGN3) voted in favor of the acceptance of the OPA by Sas Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl, a wholly owned subsidiary of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4)

Yesterday, Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) signed a contract with Ubuntu Engenharia for the sale of its entire stake in the PAR-T-198_R12 concession, located on land, in the Paraná Basin. The operation was valued at US$31,000 and the closing is subject to the fulfillment of conditions precedent and approval by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

Petrobras also stated that the operation is in line with the portfolio management strategy and the improvement in the company’s capital allocation, aiming at maximizing value and greater return to society.

B3 (B3SA3)

B3 (B3SA3) updated the amount of dividends from R$0.14945197 to R$0.14945153.

The payment of dividends will be made on December 30, based on the shareholding position on Monday (20).

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related