Ícaro Silva criticizes reality show after denying participation

First controversy of “BBB 22” even before the debut: Ícaro Silva, 34 years old, who was one of the great candidates for participation in the reality show, denied going to this edition. However, the words used by the actor generated a great wave of criticism and the name of global became one of the most talked about on social networks.

It all started when, once again, the actor was confirmed in the edit. “Guys, respect my history, my trajectory, my hatred for mediocre entertainment and my repulsion for sharing a bathroom. Stop believing in this absurd story that I would consider going to Big Boster Brasil”, he says. The tweet was deleted with the repercussion of the case.

At the same time, netizens recalled when Icaro posed naked to celebrate Thelma Assis’ victory at “BBB 20”. “When was it to gain engagement the BBB served, right?” and “Totally lost in character, sis” were some comments that appeared in the publication.

Later, Ícaro returned to the social network to comment on the repercussions. “Guys, I’m really excited that my first mass Twitter interaction is on the basis of hate. The sewer is overflowing. of the morgue,” he continues.

Finally, he cited Karol Conká’s cancellation on “BBB 21” as one of the reasons for not accepting to participate in a reality show like this and goes back to making fun. “The most aggressive part of the media world is misogyny. Combined with racism and then… Look what Karol experienced this year. (…) Guys, thank you so much! I was even late for the roll, but I loved this flood of youthful passions; I didn’t wait in the second pre-holiday. Tomorrow I’ll give my opinion about football so we can recover this heat. Take care, drink water and follow me on Instagram.”