Ícaro Silva detonates BBB and denies participation in the reality: “Mediocre”

Icarus Silva, actor, used Twitter to clarify that he has no chance of participating in the BBB22. According to the artist, the reality show is mediocre and asked for respect.

“Mediocre entertainment”

“Respect my history, my trajectory, my hatred of mediocre entertainment. Stop believing this absurd fic that I would consider going to big bosser brazil.”, he vented.

After the bombardment of critics, the actor returned to using the space and made fun of the hatred he provoked on the web. “Guys, I’m so excited that my first mass interaction on the Twitter site is hate-based. The sewer is overflowing. The coolest part is that now you know I’m not willing to spend a part of my life sharing a room with a morgue light. Big love”, commented.

When Juliana Paes was canceled on the web after defending herself from being allegedly attacked by an actress for her supposed misunderstanding of political position, Icarus Silva ended up commenting on the subject on the web.

