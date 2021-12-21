Ícaro Silva makes fun of the reality and is “cancelled” by famous

Icarus Silva seems to have buried any possibility of entering the BBB 2022. the heartthrob of Secret Truths 2 had an extreme reaction against the program on social networks and ended up being “cancelled” this Monday (21).

The eternal Rafa, from the soap opera Workout, asked internet users to respect his story. “Guys, respect my history, my trajectory, my hatred for mediocre entertainment, my disgust for sharing a bathroom”, started, on Twitter.

He then put an end to speculation that he will be on the next season of the show directed by cute. “Stop believing this absurd fic that I would consider going to Big ‘Boster Brazil’ [sic]”, amended.

The artist received a barrage of negative comments and deleted the post. Soon after, he made fun of the great repercussion of the criticism he made moments before.

“Guys, I’m really excited that my first mass interaction on the Twitter site is on the basis of hate. The sewer is overflowing. The coolest part is that now you know that I’m not willing to spend a part of my life sharing a room with morgue light. Big love”, mocked.

Famous criticize Ícaro Silva’s position

Ícaro Silva’s statements had repercussions in the artistic world. Adriane Galisteu, presenter of The Farm 2021, was one of the first to criticize the boy’s position. “Boring in galoshes”, commented in an Instagram post “Nudges”.

Ariadna Arantes, former participant of the BBB and also from No Limite, also detonated Icarus. “The guy is in the house, doing a hit on VS[SecretTruthsheparticipatedinthefamousdanceandstilldespisesoneoftheprogramswiththehighestratingsandrevenueandsponsoredbybigbrandsIcarusputsyourlittlefootontheground”[VerdadesSecretasparticipoudedançadosfamososeaindadesmereceumdosprogramasdemaioraudiênciaearrecadaçãoepatrocinadoporgrandesmarcasÍcarocolocateupezinhonochão” posted on the same page.

