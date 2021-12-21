Ícaro Silva on joining the ‘BBB’: “Mediocre entertainment”

With the audience counting down to the beginning of BBB22 on January 17th, some names are already being considered to join the cast of the “cabin”. At 34 years old, Ícaro Silva, starring in “Verdades Secretas 2”, is one of them.







Ícaro’s tweet reverberated and several internet users criticized his speech. Photo: Instagram/@icarosilva / Famous and Celebrities

However, on his Twitter profile, the actor commented on the matter, excluding any possibility of being in confinement. “Guys, respect my history, my trajectory, my hatred for mediocre entertainment and my repulsion for sharing a bathroom. Stop believing this absurd story that I would consider going to ‘Big Boster Brasil'”, he wrote.

Shortly thereafter, the publication reverberated, dividing Internet users’ opinions. “He’s an undeniably good and talented guy, but lazy for someone who thinks, in 2021, that the pinnacle of intellectuality is not having any contact with the BBB”, commented one.

“He participated in ‘Secret Truths 2’, ‘Pega Pega’ and ‘Verão 90’. A very great trajectory at Globo”, joked another. Finally, Ícaro also deleted the tweet and soon after played with the situation around the agenda.