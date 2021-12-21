iFood: See the 10 most requested foods in the app in 2021

As part of the 2021 retrospective, the iFood delivery platform revealed the foods that were most requested by Brazilians throughout the year. According to the company, the hamburger continues to reign supreme in the national preference: there were more than 100 million requests for sandwiches of this modality, with an average of four requests per second.

The “X-Tudo” were the favorites, but other fast food varieties were also quite identified, such as X-Bacon and X-Salada.

Ranking of most orders

Hamburger dishes with meat Sandwiches chicken dishes desserts Sushi and sashimi lunchboxes Açaí Pasta and pizza fish dishes

More highlights

Also according to iFood, the number of healthy meals increased: in March 2021, the number of orders for salads and açaí, for example, was double the same period in 2020. The same growth was registered by requests for Japanese food , while Italian food delivery rose 61%. In the sushi and sashimi category alone, there were more than 37 million orders.

Among desserts, the most requested items are cakes and pies; ice creams; milk shake; açaí and mousses. The platform also registered a new habit from this year: bakery items, including breads for breakfast.

Data were collected from January to November this year based on orders placed throughout Brazil. According to the publication, on average, 60 million orders are delivered per month.

To see the full iFood 2021 retrospective, just click here. It is noteworthy that one of the main competitors of the service, Uber Eats, also launched its most requested items retrospective.