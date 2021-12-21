Iguatemi approves stock split, Log-in Board decides on OPA, earnings and acquisitions announcements and more

The corporate news this Tuesday (21) highlights that the Board of Directors of Log-in (LOGN3) approved the takeover bid proposed by MSC. Iguatemi (IGTI11) approved the split of common and preferred shares issued by the company, in the proportion of 10 shares for each share of the same existing type.

Fertilizantes Heringer (FHER3) informed the sale of 51.48% of the company’s share capital, in the amount of R$ 554.5 million. Alpargatas (ALPA4) agreed to purchase a stake in Rothy’s for up to US$ 475 million. Hermes Pardini (PARD3), in turn, acquired Moscogliato – Ultrasound Service – headquartered in the city of São José dos Campos, SP, for R$ 12.5 million.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) signed a contract with Ubuntu Engenharia for the sale of its entire stake in the PAR-T-198_R12 concession.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

B3 (B3SA3), Petz (PETZ3) and CPFL (CPFE3) updated the values ​​or approved the distribution of earnings.

Check out the highlights:

Heringer Fertilizer (FHER3)

Fertilizantes Heringer (FHER3) announced the sale of HeringerPar, which owns 51.48% of the company’s share capital, in the total amount of R$ 554.5 million.

As the negotiation will involve the indirect control of Fertilizantes Heringer, EuroChem will carry out, within a period yet to be defined, a public offering for the acquisition of shares (OPA).

Iguatemi (IGTI11)

Iguatemi (IGTI11) approved the split of common and preferred shares issued by the company, in the proportion of 10 shares for each share of the same existing type.

Accordingly, the capital stock will be divided into 830,937,870 common shares and 339,275,120 preferred shares, and the number of Units outstanding will be 169,637,560.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The cut-off date for the split will be Thursday (23), with the role being traded ex-split on December 27th.

Embraer (EMBR3) announced on Tuesday that its subsidiaries Eve and Embraer Aircraft Holding (EAH) have entered into a business combination agreement with Zanite Acquisition, a publicly traded company in the United States, with a specific purpose for the acquisition of businesses. (SPAC, its acronym in English).

The Combination will be accomplished through an exchange of units of Eve, which are held by EAH, for common shares of Zanite. Upon completion of the exchange, Zanite will hold 100% of Eve’s shares and Zanite will change its name to EVE Holding.

Eletrobras received an official letter informing that, this Tuesday (22), the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) will hold a meeting to deliberate on the update of the value added by the new electricity generation concession contracts for Eletrobras’ hydroelectric plants .

After the decision of the Federal Court of Accounts, through Judgment No. 3176/2021 of December 15, 2021, these values ​​were updated by the Ministry of Mines and Energy and the Ministry of Economy.

Log-In Logística Intermodal’s board of directors favored the acceptance by the shareholders of the voluntary tender offer for the acquisition (OPA) of the control of the company launched by SAS Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl, a wholly owned subsidiary of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company.

The proposal was launched in September and provides for the acquisition of up to 67% of the company’s share capital. The price per share shown in the notice released last week is R$25 per share.

At the meeting, the board members learned of the company’s valuation report prepared by the financial advisor hired in the context of the OPA and unanimously decided to accept it.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Last week, the Court of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) had also authorized Sas Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl (“SAS”) to exercise certain political rights relating to Log-In shares eventually acquired in the offer.

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) signed today (20) a contract with Ubuntu Engenharia for the sale of its entire stake in the PAR-T-198_R12 concession, located on land, in the Paraná Basin. The operation was valued at US$31,000 and the closing is subject to the fulfillment of conditions precedent and approval by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

Petrobras also stated that the operation is in line with the portfolio management strategy and the improvement in the company’s capital allocation, aiming at maximizing value and greater return to society.

According to Ativa Investimentos, the sale of a concession in the Paraná Basin by Petrobras is extremely small, but it converges with the state-owned company’s plan to divest noncore assets.

B3 (B3SA3) updated the amount of dividends from R$0.14945197 to R$0.14945153.

The payment of dividends will be made on December 30, based on the shareholding position on Monday (20).

CPFL (CPFE3) approved the payment of dividends in the amount of R$521.05 million.

Petz (PETZ3) approved the payment of interest on equity (JCP), for the second half of 2021, in the gross amount of R$ 10 million, corresponding to R$ 0.02298544557 per share.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The company’s shareholders holding shares on December 23, 2021 will be entitled to the interest. The payment date has not been disclosed.

Dimed (PNVL3) approved JCP in the amount of R$20 million, corresponding to R$0.134650825 per share. Interest on equity will be paid in 3 installments, 1st Installment on 03/31/2022, 2nd Installment on 04/29/2022 and 3rd Installment on 05/31/2022.

The credit will be made on December 31, 2021.

Tecnisa (TCSA3)

Tecnisa (TCSA3) revised its projection for launches from R$1.2 to 1.5 billion, to R$1.1 billion in General Sales Value (PSV) for the 2020 and 2021 biennium.

According to a statement, the revision of the projection reflects the administration’s perception of its business and the situation of the Brazilian economy and the real estate market.

Tecnisa launched the Unik Residence project, in the city of São Paulo, whose general sales value (PSV) is R$ 323 million.

Equatorial (EQTL3)

Equatorial (EQTL3) sold its entire equity interest in Gera Maranhão – Maranhão Power Generation to Vulcan.

Vulcan must pay the amount of R$85 million, adjusted by the CDI from the date of execution of the contract.

RNI Real Estate Business (RDNI3)

RNI Negócios Imobiliários (RDNI3) started pre-sales of a project in Várzea Grande (MT) with a PSV of R$190 million.

Espadrilles (ALPA4)

Alpargatas (ALPA4) purchased 49.9% of the shares representing the capital stock of Rothy’s, a company operating in the manufacture and sale of footwear and accessories headquartered in California, United States.

Hermes Pardini (PARD3)

Hermes Pardini (PARD3) acquired Moscogliato – Ultrasound Service – headquartered in the city of São José dos Campos, SP, for R$ 12.5 million.

The acquisition also marks the beginning of the Pardini Group’s investments in strengthening the Women’s Health care line.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related