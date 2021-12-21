‘I’m going to Lula’, says Caetano Veloso about second round with Bolsonaro – Nacional

‘I’m already on Lula, in a way,’ said Caetano (Photo: Youtube/Reproduction) Singer and songwriter Caetano Veloso said, this Monday night (20/12), during the program Roda Viva, on “TV Cultura”, that he “goes with Lula” if the former president disputes the second round of the elections in 2022 against Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“Total. I’m already with Lula, in a way. My heart is with Lula and with Ciro,” the singer said when asked about his choice for president of the Republic.

Another topic addressed in the conversation was the resumption of national identity and how many Brazilians think about leaving the country.

One of the guests on the bench, Professor Luiz Antonio Simas, shared that it is common to hear from students about the lack of identification with the country and the desire to leave Brazil, and asked the singer how this could change.

The Bahian recalled that during his youth, in the 60s and 70s, this was not so common. “It was something rare, few were able to travel”, he pointed out.

The singer assured that he has no desire to leave Brazil, and that if he could, he would never have lived abroad. “I have no desire to live outside Brazil. I’ve lived abroad because Brazil expelled me and exiled me. I wouldn’t go myself, I’ve already been expelled. I lived abroad because Brazil threw me out. But today I’m here, I continue to believe that Brazil can do something for the world”, he said.

Caetano was one of the greatest voices against authoritarianism during the military dictatorship. Because of this, in 1969, the singer was arrested and fled and was exiled in London, UK. At the time, he recorded the album Caetano Veloso, released in 1971, with a more melancholy theme and compositions in English.

Participating on the panel of interviewers were Adriana Couto, journalist and presenter of the Metrpolis program on TV Cultura and the Nova Manh program on Rdio Nova Brasil FM; Mariliz Pereira Jorge, columnist for Folha de S.Paulo and columnist and presenter of Mynews; Maria Fortuna, culture reporter for the newspaper O Globo; Luiz Antonio Simas, professor and writer; Leonardo Lichote, journalist; and Ademir Correa, content director at Rolling Stone Brasil.