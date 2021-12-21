‘I’m hoping to count on Concrete next year,’ says Avaí’s president-elect

Avaí’s president-elect, Júlio Heerdt, does not want to lose defender Betão. The defender has a contract ending at the end of the year and has not yet defined his future. In an interview with the ‘NSC’ portal, the top hat said he had hope for the permanence of Concrete.

“We asked about his plans to find out if they fit in with the club’s. We want Concrete to continue and we’ll work so that we can serve him and we hope he meets Avaí’s plans. I’m hoping to count on Concrete for the next year. He’s the captain of the team. When you’re going to build a squad, it has to be done from the leaders to understand what happened in the locker room and not repeat the same mistakes. Concrete, as captain, is a guy that has this reading. He’s perceptive.”

Concrete arrived at Avaí in 2016, coming from Évian, in France. Since then, the athlete has been an important part of Avaí, being the current captain of the team. With more than 400 games played with the blue and white shirt, Betão is the defender with the most games in the history of Avaí.