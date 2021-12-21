In a new forecast, Queiroga says that Connect SUS should return to work until Wednesday | Brazil

ConnectSUSMarcelo Camargo/Brazil Agency
Published 12/20/2021 13:14
The application and website of Conecta SUS were brought down by a hacker attack on the last 10th. According to the government, there were new hacking attempts in the following days. Vaccination data against Covid-19, however, have already been retrieved.
According to information from the G1, the minister said that hackers are criminals and that the ministry is working to re-establish the system.
“So, we were victims of a hacker attack, right. They are criminals and we are working hard, day by day, to return the Connect SUS. we suffered a hacker attack a little later, another one, right. The impression given to me by the technicians is that it would have been solved by Wednesday,” declared Queiroga.