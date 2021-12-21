In a new forecast, Queiroga says that Connect SUS should return to work until Wednesday | Brazil



ConectSUS – Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

ConnectSUSMarcelo Camargo/Brazil Agency

According to the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, the Connect SUS, platform for accessing the immunization card against covid-19, should be reinstated by this Wednesday, 22. Queiroga said this Monday, 20, that the new The forecast was reported by the technicians working to recover the system. The application and website of Conecta SUS were brought down by a hacker attack on the last 10th. According to the government, there were new hacking attempts in the following days. Vaccination data against Covid-19, however, have already been retrieved.

According to information from the G1, the minister said that hackers are criminals and that the ministry is working to re-establish the system.

“So, we were victims of a hacker attack, right. They are criminals and we are working hard, day by day, to return the Connect SUS. we suffered a hacker attack a little later, another one, right. The impression given to me by the technicians is that it would have been solved by Wednesday,” declared Queiroga.