In advance, see when you can take the 3rd dose of the vaccine in Salvador

The city of Salvador announced this weekend the reduction in the interval for the application of the vaccine against covid-19. The time to apply the booster dose went from 5 to 4 months, starting this Monday (20th).

The website of the Municipal Health Department (SMS) has already been updated and those who have been vaccinated through the network here can already see the new forecast date for taking the 3rd dose. Click here to check your date.

The strategy of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd doses of the vaccine against covid takes place on this Monday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. All must have their names on the list available on the SMS website (www.saude.salvador.ba.gov.br). See here the locations that will have vaccinations today.

The Janssen booster dose (2nd dose) will also be available for those who have taken the first dose/single dose of Janssen by OCTOBER 20, 2021. You must bring your vaccination card and have your name on the SMS list. It is noteworthy that the immunizing agent, at this time, will not be offered to pregnant and postpartum women.

The ‘Libera Geral’ strategy is temporarily suspended, that is, people who do not reside in the Bahian capital will not be able to go to vaccination points and must await further guidance. The extramural actions at the Lapa and Mussurunga transshipment stations will proceed normally.

Documentation

It is worth noting that children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the act of vaccination. To prove responsibility, the father or mother must present original identification document with photo at the time of immunization. In the case of other legal guardians, in addition to the identification document with photo, it will also be necessary to present a declaration of responsibility that can be done manually.

Pregnant women must obligatorily present a printed copy of the medical prescription, while puerperal women, in addition to the medical prescription, must also present a copy of the baby’s birth certificate or the Declaration of Live Births.