In images, the beautiful scenes on Azul’s debut flight between Congonhas and Noronha

Approach in Fernado de Noronha – Image: Azul Linhas Aéreas





The first flight on Azul’s unprecedented route that connects the city of São Paulo to Fernando de Noronha, without stops, landed on the island around noon this Monday, December 20th.

The operation is a milestone not only for the company, but for the entire aviation sector, as, for the first time, the archipelago will have direct flights to the capital of São Paulo, operated on a daily and regular basis. Due to its importance, Azul presents a beautiful sequence of images of the flight, which you will follow throughout this article.

After the baptism, as seen in the video by Gilson Coscia above, made available by Azul, the inaugural flight left Congonhas around 8:50 am today and landed in Fernando de Noronha at 12:20 pm.

This is an unprecedented route and can only be performed due to the flexibility of Azul’s aircraft fleet, the only airline in the country to have Embraer E2 aircraft, one of the few models capable of performing this operation with direct flights.

“The island of Fernando de Noronha is one of the most idyllic places and desired by travelers from Brazil and the world. We are very excited about the launch of this flight, as it will make the connection between the largest metropolis in the country and Fernando de Noronha much faster, more comfortable and convenient, also serving Customers with connections from other cities”, comments Vitor Silva, Planning Manager for Blue mesh.

“This route is part of Azul’s plan to make Brazil increasingly connected. We want to thank the administration of the island of Fernando de Noronha, which makes this flight possible with the new supply offer and the expansion of the airport’s fire protection system”, adds Silva.

On the way back, the aircraft departed the archipelago at around 2:30 pm, landing in São Paulo shortly before 5:30 pm.



