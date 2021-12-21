In less than a week, Flamengo ‘wins’ a trump card in search of the new coach; understand

Flamengo’s VP of football, Marcos Braz, and the director of the portfolio, Bruno Spindel, went to Portugal in search of the new coach of the Flamengo for 2022. Initially, Carlos Carvalhal, Paulo Sousa and Paulo Fonseca – in addition to Jorge Jesus himself – were names that were in the crosshairs of the board. However, in less than a week, Rubro-Negro “earned” an asset in the search for other names to take over the team.

This happens because Rui Vitória and Vítor Pereira were fired from Spartak Moscow, Russia, and Fenerbahçe, Turkey, respectively. In this sense, this could be the card in Flamengo’s sleeve: if they want to have one of these coaches for the next season, the board will not need to pay a severance penalty.

This, therefore, can be a facilitator in negotiating with both names. Soon after the re-election, earlier this month, the president Rodolfo Landim himself recalled that one of the obstacles to seeking coaches in the Old Continent was that many were under contract.

– There is no doubt that we are also looking for names in Europe. In Europe too, they will be part of, let’s say, this process. Today, we are not looking for anything. I told you that we will be re-evaluating all of this, identifying who are the people we will work with and, on top of that, once identified, we will start contacting them – said Landim.

– Now, obviously, this involves professionals with capacity who are there all over the world. They could be in Europe, they could be in South America, they could be anywhere. Since there is a problem in Europe: the group is contracted at the moment, they are in the middle of the championships there. Without a doubt, we will be identifying professionals from different areas and places – he added.

On the other hand, it is worth noting that this situation is not a guarantee to hire them, just an asset. To illustrate, it is important to remember that Paulo Fonseca has been free on the market since he left Rome, but does not intend to cross the Atlantic. The Portuguese has already received offers and negotiated with Tottenham and Newcastle, both from England, and welcomes the possibility of commanding a Premier League club.

HOW IS THE SITUATION SO FAR?

The first respondent for the position was Paulo Sousa, current coach from Poland. Rubro-Negro has already been warned that leaving the national team will not be an impediment to assume Fla, and the coach reiterated his desire to work in Brazilian football (know details).

Last Monday, Braz and Spindel met with Afzal Sualehe, the coach’s manager Rui Vitória. Free on the market since last week, he had nine wins, six draws and 11 defeats while ahead of Spartak Moscow-RUS. It is also worth remembering that the candidate for the position has already worked with Gabigol at Benfica, but detonated the attacker’s nickname (click here and remember).