In the crosshairs of Palmeiras, Castellanos reveals where he wants to play

Credit: Disclosure/MLS

Looking for a new shirt 9 for 2022, Palmeiras has as its main target the forward Valentín Castellanos, of New York City FC, of ​​the United States. But, at least for the moment, the Argentine player’s plans are far from Alviverde.

In an interview with ESPN Argentina, Castellanos was asked about the possibility of playing for the first time in his native country and responded by revealing that he dreams of playing elsewhere.

“Obviously I would, but this is not the time to play Argentine football. I dream of playing in European football, I’ve always wanted to be in that football, and that’s my focus. I have a lot of offers from Europe,” Castellanos told ESPN.

¿Europa o el futbol argentino? Taty Castellanos, goalscorer and champion of the #MLS, tell in #SportsCenter from where he tasted jugar. pic.twitter.com/QD0tEXRFHv — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) December 20, 2021

It is the second time that Palmeiras has been trying to hire the Argentine striker. At the start of the 2021 season, Valentín Castellanos came very close to closing with Verdão, but New York City FC withdrew from the deal.

Valentín Castellanos is going through a big phase with the New York City shirt. This year, he played 35 games, scored 22 goals and distributed eight assists.

New Palmeiras forwards

Palmeiras has already signed Rafael Navarro, from Botafogo, but should hire another one or two forwards for next season. In addition to Castellanos, Alviverde monitors Yuri Alberto, from Internacional, Kaio Jorge, from Juventus, and Wesley Moraes, from Aston Villa.

READ TOO:

Does it fit on your team? Aloísio ‘Boi Bandido’ announces the departure of Chinese club

Ball market: Portuguese club tries to hire Flamengo’s base striker

Mercado da Bola: Serie A Club starts negotiations to hire Mano Menezes, says journalist

Ball market: Flamengo forwards the hiring of ex-Juventus full-back to the base

Ball market: Ex-Auxiliary Mourinho, Portuguese coach enters Flamengo’s crosshairs

Palmeiras fans ask for Téo José in the Band for the Worlds and the narrator responds

Ronaldo probes Andrés Sanchez, former president of Corinthians, to be CEO of Cruzeiro

Ball market: ‘Barca’ of departures from Palmeiras can have up to 11 players; see the list