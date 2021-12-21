In Um Lugar ao Sol, Barbara gets angry when she sees Erica at the pool: ‘Maid’ · TV News

Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) will give a show of prejudice when she sees Érica (Fernanda de Freitas) and Luan (Miguel Schmid) in the pool of Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​in Um Lugar ao Sol. will not assume the relationship with the girl for the youngest. “She’s a maid in that house”, the dondoca will say in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

In the chapter this Tuesday (21), the wife of Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will arrive on a trip and will go to the mansion of the owner of Redentor. There, she will see her father enjoying the sunny day with his personal trainer and her son. “What’s that? What’s going on?”, the rich woman will question.

The executive will try to work around the situation, but will not assume the romance for his daughter. “I’m worried about your mental health. Being humanitarian is one thing, it’s another thing to completely lose your sense of limit,” the fake writer will say.

Playback/TV Globo

Erica and Santiago enjoy swimming together

“I want to clarify, taking advantage of the fact that everyone is together. Yes, because maybe I’m the one who doesn’t understand. Erica is a maid, employee of this house or… Sorry, but I’ve never seen Mercedes [Angela Figueiredo], the gardener, the driver in swim trunks at the pool”, will add the pampered one.

Faced with the situation and Santiago’s silence, Erica will pick up her things and leave the mansion with Luan. The manager will look to Christian for advice on how to proceed with his daughter.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

Find out all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#86 – Barbara Ends the Year Unmasked in A Place in the Sun” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: