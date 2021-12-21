Influencer William Ribeiro uncomplicates personal finance in podcast

Credit: Disclosure

For William Ribeiro there are three pillars for financial success: saving, investing and increasing income, whether with more hours worked or with more expensive hourly rates (Credit: Disclosure)

The guest of the new episode of MoneyPlay Podcast, progbranch focused on the world of finance, presented by Fabrício Duarte, is William Ribeiro, CEO of Dinheiro com Você, a financial education company, and creator of the YouTube channel of the same name that talks about personal finance.

Graduated in Computer Engineering with an MBA in Economics and Business Management, Ribeiro has been helping people to deal with personal finance and investments for four years. Today, he also acts as an angel investor, that is, he invests his own capital in companies with high growth potential.

In the program, he tells what principles he follows for investing, what he has in his portfolio, talks about the “financial mattress” and how his career shifted towards financial education, in addition to giving tips for novice investors.

