Influenza kills more than Covid-19 in Rio de Janeiro in December

In the city of Rio de Janeiro, Influenza already kills more than Covid-19, when it comes to absolute numbers, in December. In the last month of the year, 17 people have already died from Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) caused by the coronavirus, almost half of the deaths caused by the flu in the period: 33, according to data from the Health Information System of the City of Rio de Janeiro .

The numbers show the acceleration of the Influenza epidemic, which began in the state capital, but which is already recognized by the State Department of Health (SES) throughout the Metropolitan Region. In November, the month in which the flu outbreak began, four deaths from Influenza in these circumstances and 147 from Covid-19 were recorded in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

Researcher at the Institute of Scientific and Technological Communication and Information in Health (ICICT/Fiocruz), epidemiologist Diego Xavier understands that the data are somewhat delayed, due to the natural delay in the process of notifying deaths. However, he highlights another number: that of 14 deaths caused by SRAG that are still under investigation. For him, they may represent untested cases of Covid-19 or Influenza.

“When there is an outbreak and it becomes an epidemic, the natural thing is that more people catch the virus, and this ends up increasing the number of deaths. It’s a common acceleration. What I have been saying, for both Influenza and Covid-19, is that the worst variant is people’s behavior, because they have completely relaxed with regard to preventive measures, which are the same for all respiratory viruses.” says Xavier.

A member of the National Academy of Medicine (ANM), infectologist Celso Ramos highlights that, of the 96 cases of SARS in the period, in almost half of them (46) there was no identification of the causative virus.

“The test for detecting SARS-CoV-2 is different from that for Influenza. Thus, there are many cases in which no test is done – and neither Covid-19 nor Influenza is diagnosed. On the other hand, as the Covid-19 exam is now more readily available, it will be taken more often than the Influenza exam. In other words: there is probably an underdiagnosis of Influenza cases”, says Ramos.

Ômicron’s first case

This Monday (20), Fiocruz confirmed the first case of the Ômicron variant in Rio de Janeiro. It belongs to a 27-year-old Brazilian woman, who has just arrived from Chicago, a city in the United States, where she lives. She sought care at the municipal health network on the day she arrived in the country: December 13, and is in isolation, with mild symptoms.

A survey of the CNN Agency found that Brazil already has 34 confirmed cases of the Ômicron variant in eight states. Rio de Janeiro was precisely the eighth state to be confirmed. Despite this, Xavier believes that the variant was already present here before.

“Most likely that, she was already around here, but was only identified now. With the intensification of circulation, people come into contact and spread these viruses that were trapped. We had the return of events that provide great crowds, such as concerts and football matches. Now, it is important to remember that masks, alcohol gel and distancing protect from all viruses”, concludes Xavier.

In Rio de Janeiro, vaccination continues. The municipality has a stock of immunizing agents for the flu until January.

Regarding Covid-19, the booster dose is applied to people aged 56 years or older who have received the second dose or single dose for at least three months. People over 18 years of age who have met the same requirements for at least five months can also be vaccinated.