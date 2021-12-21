Inter announces release of fan token; know what it is and how the fan can participate | International

Inter announced this Monday the release of $SACI, its official fan token. The cryptoactive will be released in the coming days for US$ 2 each on the Socios.com app, the club’s partner in the project.

Fans who buy the fan token will be able to participate in the club’s day-to-day decisions. Through votes on the app, it will be possible to give opinions on uniform design, soundtrack celebrating goals, motivational phrases in the locker room, among other situations.

Inter also says that $SACI owners will also be able to take advantage of exclusive discounts and promotions, in addition to having the chance to win prizes such as signed products, VIP access to games and NFT’s (non-fungible token).

1 of 1 Inter fans in Beira-Rio — Photo: Anderson KBlo / Internacional Inter fans in Beira-Rio — Photo: Anderson KBlo / Internacional

The fan token market has grown in world football. Several European clubs have already launched digital cryptoactives, such as Barcelona, ​​Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Juventus, among others. In Brazil, Atlético-MG, Corinthians, Flamengo and Palmeiras are some of the clubs that joined the initiative.

Clubs profit from the fan token from the moment the partner company puts them up for sale. In the case of Atlético-MG and Corinthians, for example, at a cost of US$ 2 (R$ 11.2) each token, in a few hours the sale generated US$ 1.7 million (R$ 9.5 million) in the first clubs in this market. Teams are entitled to 50% of the value of each new token sold.

– We are following the movements that bring fans and clubs closer. It is our bet for this segment that should bring us many benefits in a short period of time. We are looking to evolve in this area so that Colorado fans are inserted in something global and that gives them the opportunity to be more present in the club’s routine – says the president Alessandro Barcellos.

Fan Token is a digital cryptoactive (it has no financial asset power) that works inside a blockchain network, a kind of digital records, secure and validated. When purchasing a token through the app, the person has access to various features, prizes, raffles, voting in polls, among others, depending on the dynamics established by the club in relation to the benefits offered to fans. Read more about fan token here.