Inter enters the fight with São Paulo and bids for center forward Wesley Moraes | football

The end of the year is approaching, but Inter try to build the group while working to close with the new coach. Wesley Moraes, a center forward who is on loan at Brugge, from Belgium, by Aston Villa, from England, is one of the targets of the club from Rio Grande do Sul, which has competition from Palmeiras and São Paulo. The Colorados formalized an offer.
Colorado has had the 25-year-old on their radar for some time. It was mapped with other names for the sector. A Portuguese emissary on behalf of the gauchos contacted the player’s staff this Monday. The offer has already been formalized, as the ge heard with Wesley’s exhaustion.
Who has also made a proposal was São Paulo. The Tricolor do Morumbi tries the loan for a year free of charge, with the English paying part of the salary. Flamengo and Palmeiras took surveys about the future of the center forward.
Wesley Moraes is an alternative that Inter sees in the market — Photo: Photo News/Club Brugge
Born in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais, Wesley Moraes worked at Trencin, in Slovakia. Then he headed to Brugge in 2015, where he remained until 2019, when he ended up negotiating with Aston Villa.
After a good start in England, he was called up by Tite for the Seleção, but as a result came a serious knee injury in January 2020. This season, he returned to the Belgian club, played six matches, but didn’t hit the net.
Inter’s priorities are the signing of a center forward and a right-back. In addition to Wesley, Inter observes the situation of Independiente’s full-back Fabricio Bustos.
Bustos’ relationship with Rojo ends in June of next year and, in January, the Argentine could already sign a pre-contract with any team. However, Gauchos need to have a player for the role as early as 2022.