Inter makes proposal to Portuguese Paulo Sousa, coach of Poland national team | International

Inter made a proposal to coach Paulo Sousa, who is also one of Flamengo’s options for next season. The club from Rio Grande do Sul has been without a coach since last week, when he confirmed the departure of Diego Aguirre, and denies that there is interest in Portuguese.

In the first contact, as verified, the proposal is for a two-year contract. In the conversation, Inter explained the goals for the season, reinforcement projects and the financial issue. Sousa will discuss with the representatives and respond to Inter shortly.

The Portuguese, current coach of the Polish national team, was not part of the list of top names sought by Colorado. Flamengo met with the technician’s manager in Portugal in recent days during a directors trip to try to hire a new commander.

Paulo Sousa, Poland national team coach — Photo: JANEK SKARZYNSKI / AFP

Sousa would be an alternative to Alexander Medina, initially preferred by the Colorado board, but who should continue at Talleres, in Argentina, after meetings with President Andrés Fassi.