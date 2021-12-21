Inter promotes Brazilian under-20 champion quartet for professional team in 2022 | International

Inter begins to reap the first fruits of the success of the under-20 category. After winning the Super Cup in Brazil, which completed the triple crown with the titles of Brasileirão and Gauchão, Colorado will promote four players to the main group next season.

The officialization took place in the early afternoon of this Tuesday. The defender was promoted Tiago Barbosa, left-back Thauan Lara, defensive midfielder Matheus Dias and forward Nicolas.

The boys join names such as goalkeeper Anthoni and strikers Juan Cuesta and Matheus Cadorini, who have already joined the first team throughout the season.

These are athletes who were already being watched. We understand that they are fit for the transition period and will start the year with the core group. Other young people can also follow the same path” — Paulo Bracks, executive of Inter

Matheus Dias scored in the final of the Brasileirão U-20 for Inter

– This is a natural process and, as work at the base shows and opportunities appear in the main one, we paved the way. It is normal that there is anxiety about the rise of several athletes, for an extremely successful year on the field, but we are very discerning and cautious. Step burn can be harmful. The most important thing that can be seen is that since our first day of work, we give a lot of attention and value to our base – completed the executive.

The under-20 group takes advantage of the recess period until December 26, after winning the category’s Super Cup. In the season, Inter also won Gauchão and Brasileirão.

Name: James Barbosa

James Barbosa Position: defender

defender Date of birth: 12/02/2001 (20 years)

12/02/2001 (20 years) Place: Belo Horizonte/MG

Tiago Barbosa arrived at Inter in May 2019. He won the Copa São Paulo, in 2020, and, in 2021, he won the Gauchão, Brasileiro and Supercopa, having played in 28 games. By the professional, he participated in two matches.

Name: Thauan Lara

Thauan Lara Position: left side

left side Birth: 22/01/2004 (17 years old)

22/01/2004 (17 years old) Place: Porto Alegre/RS

The left-back is one of the club’s main promises. He arrived at Inter at the age of nine and participated in all categories. Participated in the conquest of the triple crown of the sub-20. He played 27 games and has eight goals scored by the category, in addition to having a game as a professional.

Name: Matheus Dias

Matheus Dias Position : steering wheel

: steering wheel Birth : 05/09/2002 (19 years old)

: 05/09/2002 (19 years old) Place: Sao Paulo-SP

Matheus Dias arrived at Inter this year. He was champion Gaúcho, Brasileirão and Super Cup of the sub-20. He played in 29 games and scored four goals, one of them in the Brasileirão decision.

Name: Nicolas

Nicolas Position: attacker

attacker Birth: 06/04/2001 (20 years)

06/04/2001 (20 years) Place: Santa Cruz do Sul/RS