Internet goes wild with Jake Paul’s knockout of Tyron Woodley; see the best memes

T. Woodley was brutally knocked out by J. Paul (Photo: Instagram/Showtime)

Last Saturday (18), Jake Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley brutally in boxing rematch. After five lukewarm rounds, the youtuber connected a clean shot that “erased” the former UFC welterweight champion (up to 77 kg) in the sixth round.

the scene of Tyron Woodley knocked out, “kissing” the canvas, obviously hasn’t been beaten on the internet. Right after the end of the fight, memes “rained” on social media.

In the image below, published by the “As Shopped As It Gets” page, Tyron Woodley became one of Andy’s puppets from the famous Toy Story animation. The former UFC champion appears sprawled on the carpet alongside Woody and Buzz Lightyear.

Tyron Woodley turned into a Toy Story doll in a meme (Photo: Playback/Twitter)

In another very popular meme, Simba, from the cartoon “Rei Leão”, tries to wake Woodley from the knockout.

The Simba lion tries to wake up the knocked out Tyron Woodley (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

The gaming community didn’t let Tyron Woodley go down either. In the image published on the “XSet” page, we can see Sage, a character from the popular online game “Valorant” who has healing abilities, trying to revive the former UFC champion.

Finally, Tyron Woodley joined Nate Robinson, Conor McGregor and Deontay Wilder for a nap on the “shame couch”.

T. Woodley joins C. McGregor, N. Robinson and D. Wilder (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

