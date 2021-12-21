Ipespe Survey: Lula has 44%, Jair Bolsonaro, 24% and Sergio Moro, 9%

Ipespe released this Monday (20) a survey carried out between December 14 and 16 with 1,000 respondents aged 16 or over, by telephone, on the intention to vote for president in 2022.

In the first scenario, former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) has 44%, while current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has 24% and former Lava Jato judge Sergio Moro (Podemos) has 9 %.

In the second dynamic, in which more candidates are considered, Lula has 43%, Jair Bolsonaro has 23% and Moro 9%.

Scenario A

The first scenario considered Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Sergio Moro (Podemos), Ciro Gomes (PDT), João Doria (PSDB), Felipe d’Ávila (Novo) and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD).

Lula – 44%

Jair Bolsonaro – 24%

Sergio Moro – 9%

Ciro Gomes – 7%

João Doria – 3%

Felipe d’Avila – 1%

Rodrigo Pacheco – 1%

None, would not vote, blank and void – 9%

Doesn’t know and didn’t answer – 3%

Scenario B

The second scenario is broader compared to the first. Ipespe considered the names Cabo Daciolo (Brasil 35), Simone Tebet (MDB) and Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship). It is worth noting that last Thursday (16), Daciolo withdrew from his candidacy for president to support Ciro Gomes.

Lula – 43%

Jair Bolsonaro – 23%

Sergio Moro – 9%

Ciro Gomes – 7%

João Doria – 3%

Cape Daciolo – 1%

Simone Tebet – 1%

Rodrigo Pacheco – 1%

Alessandro Vieira – 1%

Felipe d’Avila – 0%

None, would not vote, blank and null – 8%

Doesn’t know and didn’t respond – 1%

2nd shift

Ipespe also carried out a survey in case Jair Bolsonaro and Lula were in the second round with other candidates:

Lula with 53% x Bolsonaro with 31%

Lula with 52% x Sergio Moro with 33%

Lula with 52% x Ciro Gomes with 25%

Lula with 53% x João Doria with 22%

Jair Bolsonaro with 33% x Ciro Gomes with 44%

Jair Bolsonaro with 43% x João Doria with 43%