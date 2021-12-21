iPhone 14, Galaxy S22: the most anticipated phones of 2022

With the turn of the year, the smartphone market is also undergoing a turning of the page. This means that manufacturers are ready to launch 2022 line models, an evolution in hardware, software and visuals compared to past models.

but what are the most anticipated cell phones of 2022? Several of the models are long-awaited successors to traditional lines, while some are speculated devices that signify a more radical change in manufacturers’ plans.

Below, we selected some of them.

iPhone 14

The annual update on Apple’s top smartphones promises more radical changes to the look for 2022, following the pattern of more significant changes every two generations. This time, the iPhone 14 line can also feature a version with up to 2 TB of storage and the long-awaited transition to USB-C connectivity, not to mention a rear camera scheme without the traditional relief.

A concept of the future iPhone 14 Pro Max.Source: Front Page Tech/Ian

In addition, the Pro and Pro Max versions can change the “notch” at the top of the screen for a more discreet hole to house the selfie camera.

iPhone SE 3

Still on Apple’s ground, in 2022 we will have the likely update of the company’s cell phone, which is more accessible and successful in sales in several markets, including Brazil.

The ultimate iPhone SE.Source: Apple

The iPhone SE3 (or SE 2022) will likely have advances in processor and look, as well as 5G connectivity. In addition to the traditional version with a 4.7″ screen, it is possible that it will get a “Plus” option.

Galaxy S21 FE

Before the new tops of the line, Samsung should start the next year with an already delayed release: the Galaxy S21 FE, the “Fan Edition” of the previous generation device.

The Galaxy S21 FE.Source: Samsung

The device should follow as a cheaper alternative to traditional models — the S20 FE was a sales success — and bring elite aspects at a slightly lower price. Even because of the delays, it has already leaked in photos and technical specs, with a wide range of colors, 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O screen and an Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888 processor, depending on the region.

Galaxy S22 Ultra

the line Galaxy S22 whole is expected by fans of the South Korean, but the model Galaxy S22 Ultra is the flagship of cell phones. For next year’s generation, the expectation is to include an S Pen as part of the package or at least support the use of the pen, which brings back memories of the late Galaxy Note family, as well as faster charging.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra with S-Pen.Source: Front Page Tech

The model will have rounded screen edges and a camera scheme with four sensors, plus four colors: black, dark red, green and white. The announcement is expected in February 2022.

Xiaomi 12

After retiring the “Mi” name, Xiaomi is ready to continue its flagship cell phone family. THE Xiaomi 12 is expected to be unveiled later in December, but with sales ramping up from January 2022, with a likely 5,000 mAh battery and support for 120W wired fast charging, plus up to 12GB of RAM.

The Xiaomi 12, second cast covers.Source: Gizmochina

The model will also be one of the first on the market with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, from Qualcomm. Xiaomi 12 Pro and 12 Ultra versions are also expected at the same announcement event.

Google Pixel Fold

Google may be the newest company to enter the world of folding smartphones. Rumors of the launch of a Pixel Fold began to circulate in the second half of 2021, with no traces of the device yet.

A Pixel Fold concept.Source: Let’s Go Digital

While there are reports that the device may even have been cancelled, it’s still likely that Google will enter the industry with a model that replicates “pure” Android and good photography features just like traditional devices. So far, speculation is that the model will have an LTPO OLED display.

Realme GT 2 Pro

Manufacturer Realme has gained more and more space with both cost-effective devices and respectable top-of-the-line devices. And it should rock the market with another model, the Realme GT 2 Pro.

The first Realme GT Pro.Source: Realme

Already surprising in benchmark tests, the device is expected to have a version with up to 1TB of internal storage, 6.8″ WQHD+ AMOLED screen and under-screen camera. Announcement is expected on December 20, 2021, with sales starting the first quarter of the following year.

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus is willing to retake the title of “flagship killer”, especially now that it is a brand under Oppo’s supervision and with technology sharing between the companies.

The OnePlus 9 Pro.Source: OnePlus

To OnePlus 10 Pro, the expectation is the launch of a cell phone with a 6.7″ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, battery of 5,000 mAh and a radical change in photography thanks to a partnership with Hasselblad. The launch should happen during the CES 2022, in Las Vegas, in early January.

Nokia 10 PureView 5G

HMD Global, the current owner of the Nokia license, may in 2022 finally launch a new top-of-the-line cellphone. it is about the Nokia 10 PureView 5G, Nokia 9 PureView model sequel.

The Nokia 9 PureView.Source: Nokia

It was expected for 2021, but appears to have been pushed back by both the pandemic and the manufacturer’s bets on more affordable devices. Now, the model is expected to have thin edges and glass body, plus up to 12GB of RAM and cameras from partner Zeiss. The last model in the line is notable for the use of five rear sensors, but the design may not be repeated in the new model.

Zenfone 9

Asus has modified its cell phone launch strategy in recent years and started making more punctual announcements. For 2022, the expectation is for a Zenfone 9 with few changes compared to the previous generation, but a look that still keeps the model different from rivals.

The flip camera should appear in the ninth generation.Source: TecMundo

For the model, simple hardware improvements are expected, such as up to 512GB of internal storage, up to 16GB of RAM and Qualcomm’s new chip. In photography, the bet is on the addition of a new rear sensor and zoom focus. In addition, the Flip variant must be retained.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

This item is a special inclusion in the list. After all, it has already been announced: it is the Motorola Edge X30, the first cell phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, with 6.7-inch OLED screen, 60 MP front camera and 5,000 mAh battery with 68W charging via USB-C.

The Moto Edge X30.Source: Motorola

The nomenclature has not been confirmed, but the chances are high that the X30 will be the Moto Edge 30 Ultra in a global version — the company does not use the “X” line in markets outside China and has launched the Edge 20, 20 Pro and 20 Lite in Brazil.

honorable mentions