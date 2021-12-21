IRB (IRBR3) has a net loss of R$84.8 million in October 2021; claims fall 88%

IRB (Photo: Disclosure)

The IRB (IRBR3) reported on Tuesday (21) this Tuesday (21) released its preliminary data for October 2021.

The net loss was BRL 84.8 million in the month, compared to losses of BRL 33.9 million in October 2020. Excluding the effects of the run-off and one-off in October 2021, the result was negative at R$27.6 million.

Year-to-date, the result was negative by R$396.6 million, a 54.5% reduction in losses compared to the same period in 2020, of R$871.1 million.

When the effects of the run-off and one-off in the first ten months of 2021 are excluded, the company presents a positive net result of R$74.0 million, that is, an improvement of R$595.8 million in relation to the result the same period in 2020.

The premium issued totaled R$543.2 million in October 2021, a reduction of 21.6% compared to the same period in 2020, with R$345.5 million in Brazil (-6.6%) and R$197.7 million abroad (-38.8%).

The premium issued was BRL 7.241 billion in the first 10 months of 2021, a reduction of 11.8% compared to the accumulated period of 2020, with BRL 4.424 billion in Brazil (+4.7%) and BRL 2.817 billion abroad (-29.3%).

According to the IRB, the reduction in premiums originating abroad is in line with the company’s widely publicized re-underwriting strategy.

The claim expense in October 2021 was BRL 41.9 million, 88% lower than the BRL 347.5 million reported in October last year.

According to the company, the reduction is mainly due to the LPT (Loss Portfolio Transfer) operation, which contributed positively to claims expenses in the amount of R$ 450.0 million.

The loss ratio in October 2021 for the remaining businesses, excluding the LPT effect, was 92.0%.

The claim expense in the ten months of 2021 was R$ 4,741.6 billion, a reduction of 10.9% compared to the R$ 5,322.0 billion reported in the same period of 2020.

The accident rate accumulated in 2021 was 97.3%, an improvement of 5.1 percentage points over the same period in 2020, whose accident rate was 102.4%. The loss ratio of the remaining businesses in the ten months of 2021, excluding the LPT effect, was 86.2%.

