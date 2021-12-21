Irina Karamanos: Find out who is the girlfriend of Chile’s new president who rejects the role of first lady | World

Chile’s president-elect Gabriel Boric, despite not being officially married, has had a girlfriend for nearly three years. In this case, should she assume the functions of “first lady”? If it depends on the couple, no.

Boric becomes acquainted with Irina Karamanos, a 32-year-old social scientist who avoided being too prominent during the campaign. A few weeks before last Sunday’s election, Karamanos took the podium to accompany his partner in a speech after he reached the second round.

However, in a Chilean TV show, she declared about the role of the first lady: “It is a position that deserves to be rethought because we are in different times, a lot has changed and we have to rethink the power and the relationships that emerge from it”.

The new president is even more forceful on this issue: he has already said that he would suppress the figure of first lady because “it doesn’t make sense”.

“There cannot be positions in the state that have to do with the president’s parentage or anyone else’s. We have to create an instance that is transparent, based on merit and public service careers, and not on blood ties or affinity with the president”, he said.

Karamanos would not be the first Latin American woman to relinquish the role of first lady. In Mexico, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller gave up that role when her husband, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, became president in 2018.

According to information from the newspaper “La Tercera”, Irina Karamanos is a 32-year-old social scientist with a background in education, anthropology, cultural management and citizenship training.

She is a member and metropolitan delegate of the Social Convergence party, the same as Boric’s.

Her close friends describe her as a “discreet” and “reserved” person. In Boric’s inner circle, they assert that Irina is his main “confidant” and adviser for “political reflection.”

Karamanos was instrumental as the Frente Amplio tried to convince Boric to run for president, encouraging him to make that decision.