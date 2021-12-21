Is it Covid-19 or the flu? Tests provided by the SUS help to identify diseases

Health Credit: Marcelo Camargo – Brazil Agency

THE vaccination against Covid-19 keep advancing in Sao Paulo City, but it is necessary to continue following the sanitary measures, be aware of the symptoms and know how to differentiate infectious diseases such as Covid-19 and the flu.

The increase in the number of patients with the flu syndrome in health facilities has increased the suspicion of people with Covid-19, with the rapid test being the only way to distinguish the two.

This week, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) began carrying out rapid tests in its Emergency Care Units (UPAs), Outpatient Medical Assistance (AMAs), Emergency Care (PAs) and emergency rooms, in the screening sector, to identify the positive cases of Covid-19.

Symptoms

Testing will be performed by the antigen method in patients who show similar symptoms between Covid-19 and flu, such as:

Fever

Sore throat

Headache

coryza

Cough

difficulty breathing

Body pain

Tiredness

Diarrhea

Purplish lips or fingers

It is advised that when presenting any of the symptoms listed above, seek an UPA, AMA, PA or emergency room.

Streaming

Influenza, like Covid-19, is a respiratory infection that is spread from person to person through the speech, coughing, or sneezing of infected individuals. Infection can also happen when there is contact, through the hands, with contaminated objects, then touching the nose or eyes.

Vaccine is the best prevention

The best way to prevent influenza viruses is to get vaccinated. Immunization takes place in national campaigns, in the months before winter, the period of greatest transmission of disease.

Vaccination against the coronavirus has taken place since January 2021, and is available to everyone over 12 years of age.