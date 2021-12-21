Is it H3N2 flu or covid-19? See the similarity and difference between the symptoms

With community circulation (type of transmission in which it is no longer possible to track the patient who originated the chains of infection), in Pernambuco, the influenza A H3N2, which has already caused the first death of the year in the state, measures to protect and control respiratory diseases need, increasingly, to be reinforced by the population.

Read too: Flu: everything about the circulation of influenza A H3N2 in Pernambuco

“We need to be aware that we are facing yet another respiratory virus. The symptoms of influenza H3N2 and of the Covid-19 are very similar, especially the omicron variant. We need to be aware of the diagnostic confusion and, therefore, we need to be aware of the importance of carrying out laboratory tests, especially the rapid antigen test for covid-19″, explains physician Demetrius Montenegro, head of the infectious diseases sector at the University Hospital Oswaldo Cruz (Huoc).

Flu and covid-19: check out the symptoms

Symptoms common to both diseases

Nasal congestion

Body ache

Sore throat

Fever

The flu

More intense symptoms at the beginning of the picture

Improvement after the 5th day of illness

Covid-19

More intense symptoms between the 5th and 7th day

Loss of smell and taste (in omicron infection, however, these signs are no longer observed)

Symptom worsening may occur from the 7th day of illness

Cases in Pernambuco of H3N2

The rise in flu cases links the red alert to respiratory virus transmissions. So far, Pernambuco has confirmed 43 cases of H3N2. Among them, nine critically ill patients: six are hospitalized in the ward, two in the intensive care unit (ICU) and one died. The death was of a 46-year-old man who lived in Recife. He developed shortness of breath on December 9th and was treated at the UPA the following day, when he needed to be intubated and transferred to the ICU of Hospital Agamenon Magalhães (HAM). He died last Sunday (19). The man had chronic kidney disease, had a negative covid-19 test, and then had an influenza test.