Isabella Fiorentino is removed from the Fashion Squad and exposes her entire opinion

THE SBT decided that it will come back with the fashion Squad in 2022. However, the attraction will no longer Isabella Fiorentino and Arlindo Grund. New names will introduce the format that has been one of the highlights of the channels in recent years.

The presenter then spoke for the first time about being removed from the program. In response to the channel’s director, Fernando Pelégio, the famous woman offered several thanks.

“That’s why SBT is the happiest channel in the country! When we join the family, we treat each other like real family! The best moments of my life were lived there!“, wrote the famous, in the comments.

Isabella Fiorentino still said: “My friendship with @arlindogrund, the butterflies in my stomach at the squad’s debut, the birth of my children (I’ll never forget the support you gave me at this difficult time in my life), the excitement of expressive numbers at Ibope, the meetings with Silvio Santos (they always left me trembling) the entry of my sister @carolfiorentino on the Bake off program (Fiorentinada dominating the sugary studios, right @alefiorentino?) and the pride in watching the most beautiful and chic program of life every Saturday!”.

“Yes, I watched all the episodes of the Squadron, attentive to every detail, always thinking about improving every day! Love you so much! Esquadrão is a success, and now, I will be a spectator (fan) of the program. she completed.

Isabella Fiorentino and Arlindo Grund out of the program

Last week, SBT released some important news from the 2022 schedule. The channel agreed to the return of the Fashion Squadron starting in February. In the new season, Silvio Santos’ channel signed with Lucas Anderi and Renata Kuerten.

Lucas was known for his participation in Fábrica de Weddings. Top model, Renata gained fame on TV as a presenter for RedeTV! programs.

