Isabella Scherer talks about the expansion of her career as a cook and mentions learning from her father, Xuxa: ‘I always meditated and thought about transmitting love for food’

Isabella Scherer won the ‘Masterchef’ and will expand her career (Photo: Reproduction)

Isabella Scherer, 25, made his television debut in “Malhação” in 2018, but only now says he has overcome the fear of seeing himself on screen. The girl from Santa Catarina is an actress, businesswoman, daughter of the swimmer Fernando Scherer, known as Xuxa, and now a laureate cook.

— I always saw myself on TV acting, but I had a lot of agony watching interviews. I didn’t like to see me there as Isabella. As an actress, I was defending a character and I wasn’t exposed so much, so I got used to it. Now I feel safer. I was afraid of not recognizing me. I won (laughter) — says the winner of “Masterchef”, who like other participants has a contract for another six months with the Band.

She says she was happy with the messages she received from friends during the program:

“I was afraid of how people would see me. It also took me a while to get what they were going to say about me on Twitter. But until of haters I wasn’t so afraid. I think I’m sick of criticism.

Assertive in the competition and in the answers during the interview, she is curious about one of her father’s teachings, who traveled to São Paulo to honor her, but did not appear on TV because only two guests were allowed:

— I always meditated before exams. It calmed me down and helped me focus. A few years ago my father gave me a course in transcendental meditation. I liked for damn and practiced every day. He always taught me that it’s no use just asking for something, I have to be prepared for whatever comes. I always meditated before exams (“Masterchef”.) When my heart was racing, I thought of transmitting love for food.

Owner of a clothing brand, Isabella has also been dealing with learning how to see her career expand: she has hired another employee to help her with videos for the internet and also receives help from her boyfriend, model Rodrigo Calazans, when taking photos. The model and she started living together a month ago:

— He helps me a lot with food content for the internet. And living together is being really cool. We’re both pretty cool. We’ve been dating for a year. people don’t find it strange (he is already living here). As he lived abroad, as soon as he set foot in Brazil, he already stayed here in the apartment. Everyone loves him: family, friends.

Fernando Scherer, the Xuxa, and Isabella Scherer (Photo: Reproduction)

Isabella Scherer and Rodrigo Calazans (Photo: Reproduction)