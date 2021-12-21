ITA crisis has a name, face and godfather: Sidnei Piva and the Federal Government

Família Cola, founder of Itapemirim, has no relationship with the airline and is trying to regain control of the group in court

the mayday of ITA Airlines in the market was already expected in the sector by those who know the business of airline and by whoever witnessed the backstage. The crisis of the airline that flew for just six months has a name, surname, face and godfather: Sydney Piva, the new controller of the Itapemirim group, and the Federal Government, which guaranteed the birth.

Piva groped for months in Brasília’s offices until he convinced the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcisio de Freitas, to embrace its megalomaniac project of launching an airline in the middle of the global financial crisis generated by the coronavirus pandemic. Tarcisio not only embarked on the hole, but also convinced President Jair Bolsonaro to be a poster boy and the top echelons of the Ministry of Economy to sponsor the adventure.

With few funders in the market, the ITA still had a technical challenge: it lacked the approval of the National Civil Aviation Agency. The advisers were reticent, but, according to an ANAC source, there was pressure from Infrastructure and the Ministry of Economy to endorse Commander Piva’s flight plan. With little bank credit in the market, travel restrictions, a negative scenario and pessimistic forecasts, everyone knew that it was only a matter of time for ITA – the only airline in the world born in the middle of a pandemic – to enter a turmoil that the company itself forged for its sky. The storm came and, worst of all, those affected are the passengers.

The bill arrived: In all, there are about 5,000 passengers affected by New Year’s Eve, and almost 40,000 tickets canceled for January and February. Hundreds of people, some without much financial means, continue to sleep in airports – as shown by TV stations – because they were on their way home, or visiting family members, and have nowhere to go.

But who is Sidnei Piva, the controller of Itapemirim, and how did he reach the top position of the group founded by Camilo Cola – who died this year?

The chaos scenario created by Sidnei Piva – who sold the image of a good manager in the media and now disappeared from the screen – comes from the administrative disaster created by a greedy, irresponsible and unruly plan. The ITA airline was born all in trouble. The ITA’s failure began on the ground, with just one Airbus operating in the first month, and then three more aircraft from the American manufacturer in operation until Friday. Very little for those who offered several national destinations on the site. In a megalomaniac frenzy, Piva, in an interview, even announced that he would buy another 50 aircraft.

According to sources close to the Cola family, who witnessed the negotiation a few years ago, Sidnei Piva joined two former executives from the Itapemirim bus and convinced the founder Camilo Cola, now elderly and retired from the group, to sell the company for the symbolic price of R$1. The new controllers would thus assume hundreds of millions of debts accumulated over the years with federal taxes and labor liabilities. With the company’s judicial reorganization signed, under new command, the company skidded over the paperwork and left the track with Piva at the wheel.

The Cola family went to court – and intends to regain control of the company they sold. He admits that he made a bad deal, but points out bad faith in the purchase by Piva and partners, non-compliance with payment clauses to creditors – such as the sale of land to make cash – and various collusions. Piva denies everything, and in counterattack, says that the founding family is the one who acts in bad faith, and that the purchase of the company followed clear criteria in the contracts. The fact is that, in this flurry of accusations, there was a request last week for a new meeting of creditors. There is an attempt by part of them to remove Sidnei Piva from the command of the company. The Justice of São Paulo did not accept this request for a meeting – and even a judge has now been denounced to the National Council of Justice for suspicion in the case.

The Cola, then, remain at the bus stop awaiting a decision and maintain the lawsuits in court to charge a fine-tooth comb on Piva’s management. The founding family has nothing to do with the launch of the airline that has just crashed, which took off in default of creditors. In the meantime, Camilo Cola, the creator of the empire on wheels, died, and today a granddaughter, the closest to the deceased, Camilo’s daughter, represents the clan in the imbroglio.

In the market, the competitors’ executives knew that the ITA was an adventure, but in a strong marketing move in the press, Piva managed to get positive reports and fanciful plans for those who didn’t even have working capital and enough planes in the yards.

Piva ordered the four Airbuses on lease, backed by banking, but couldn’t get cash. Even so, in an irresponsible plan betting on an immediate return with the sale of tickets, it hired hundreds of pilots and flight attendants. Added to this predictable scenario of chaos the ANAC’s leniency, which closed its eyes, pressured by a president and two ministers who sponsored the operation – but jumped by parachute in the first turmoil and now remain silent. Piva asked for help on telephones, according to sources from the Economy and ANAC, but everyone abandoned him.

The move yielded no results. With cash on hand, competitors gobbled up the ITA at the sales counter with good deals; the money didn’t come in; wages began to fall behind and last week the fuel distributors in the yard began to collect the invoice in cash, aware of the imminent default. And everything fell apart.

With the back wages of pilots, flight attendants and counter staff, the aeronauts’ dissatisfaction was managed with promises. But without kerosene the plane doesn’t take off. And the alert was given on Friday night. With planes on the ground, no cash, canceled flights, and no pay, employees abandoned themselves to the ITA check-in counter at airports. Piva’s company became a joke in the market, and earned the nickname Eita!

Chaos for stranded passengers continues at the airport. Charged by competent bodies, ANAC, previously complacent, tightened its grip on the direction of the air and demanded immediate assistance from the injured. Little has been done. ITA , in addition to e-mail – which responds very little – created a telephone channel.

In a note to the column, ITA informs that “the alleged representatives of the founder did not even open the inventory, and that there is no imputation of irregularity in relation to the acquisition of the Itapemirim Group”.

It complements the note that “there is no corporate dispute in relation to the acquisition of the Itapemirim Group, in addition to several fines imposed for litigation in bad faith against the Cola Family, in view of unfounded and untrue manifestations aimed at disrupting and preventing the uplift of the Group Itapemirim”, and points out that they want to “denigrate the image” of the company.

That’s not what the Cola family says. Armed with heaps of documents to the detriment of the new controllers, the founders, with their feet on the ground, maintain lawsuits surrounding Sidnei Piva and the partners. Comes more turbulence, on the ground.

