Itapemirim: judge denies request from customers affected by suspension of flights – Economy

Air company announced the suspension of its activities for an indefinite period, on Friday (12/17) (photo: Matheus Adler/EM/DA Press)

Judge Dbora Cristina Santos Calao, from the Federal District, denied a request for compensation for passengers affected by the suspension of flights by Itapemirim Transportes Areos (ITA). Customers purchased tickets from Brasilia to Salvador, with departure scheduled for December 24th. In action, they claim that the trip was scheduled for two years and that buying new tickets would be unfeasible due to the high price of this period.

Passengers asked for a pledge of R$4,500, referring to the average price of the tickets, in addition to the company being obliged to issue tickets from other airlines, so that they could board, under penalty of a daily fine.

The judge, however, denied the passengers’ preliminary injunction claiming that they did not demonstrate that the trip was essential. “Apparently, this is a leisure trip.”

The magistrate also highlighted that the airline is in a precarious financial situation, “which makes the effectiveness of any possible provision of the preliminary requests made unlikely.”

