January big promotion will be unveiled on the 22nd

Apparently, Sony is preparing a “large” selection of offers for the PS Store, which is due to start in the first days of January. The list with the names of the time will be released this Wednesday (22).

The information comes from Push Square, which received an email with the warning. Generally, January offers on the platform often bring generous discounts on various games and expansions: “join us from december 22 to find out what will be offered“says the statement from the Japanese company.

It is worth mentioning that the “New Year’s Offers” are still valid and will end next Wednesday (22) for the arrival of new titles.

The latest batch of PS Store promotions was based on the names of The Game Awards 2021. Games like Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Resident Evil Village, Deathloop and Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy, in addition to GOTY, It Takes Two, appeared there.

