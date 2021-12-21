January may come with above average rains for southern Brazil

The summer that starts this Tuesday (21st) will still have the influence of La Niña, a phenomenon that had many effects on the climate during the spring, such as the lack of rain in the south of the country and the excess of water in the north of Brazil.

According to the weather forecast, the scenario will not be different during the summer. The rain will be above average in the North, Northeast and North areas of Mato Grosso. Volumes will be smaller in the Midwest and Southeast below the historical average.

In the South, the situation will be more serious, especially in Rio Grande do Sul where the drought has affected producing areas

In January, the rain continues especially in central and northern Brazil. In the central region, volumes are below average, but it does not stop raining. Volumes may be above average, and the drought should give a break in areas north of Rio Grande do Sul, south of Santa Catarina, Paraná and south of Mato Grosso do Sul, with volumes that can reach up to 200 mm.

However, as of February, the rains are concentrated in the northernmost areas, once again below the average in the Center and South of the country.

From March onwards, the drought situation worsens in the South. In São Paulo and Mato Grosso do Sul, the rains may go away sooner due to La Niña.