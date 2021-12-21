Japan executes convicts for the first time since 2019

Three prisoners were executed by hanging. With more than 100 convicts on death row, Japan is, alongside the US, one of the few developed countries that still retains capital punishment. Japan executed three prisoners this Tuesday (12/21), in the first death sentences applied since 2019, according to the Kyodo news agency. These were also the first executions carried out during the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who took office in October.

Japan is one of the few industrialized economies, other than the United States, that still applies the death penalty. Currently, more than 100 prisoners are found on the so-called Japanese “death row”.

The last execution carried out in Japan was on December 26, 2019, of a Chinese man convicted of the 2003 murders of four members of the same family in the southwest of the country.

According to Kyodo agency, one of those executed on Tuesday was a 65-year-old man, convicted of stabbing his relatives to death.

Three runs in 2019 and 15 in 2018

Japan executed three convicts in 2019 and 15 in 2018, including 13 members of the Aum sect, which was involved in a sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway in 1995.

Despite criticism from human rights groups, support for the death penalty remains high among the Japanese. Sentences are carried out by hanging in Japan and convicts are usually informed only hours before execution.

This practice has been condemned by human rights organizations, due to the amount of stress it exerts on the prisoner.

md (AFP, Lusa, Reuters)

