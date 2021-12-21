Japan executes death sentences for the first time since 2019 | World

This Tuesday (21) Japan executed three prisoners who were on death row, the first capital sentences applied in the country since December 2019 and the first of the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who took power in October.

With more than 100 death penalty inmates waiting to be executed, Japan is one of the few developed countries that still applies capital punishment. — a measure that has broad public support despite criticism from human rights groups.

One of those executed was 65-year-old Yasutaka Fujishiro, according to a Justice Ministry spokeswoman. He killed an 80-year-old aunt, two cousins ​​and four other people with a hammer and knife in 2004.

The other two executed were Tomoaki Taknezawa, 54, and her accomplice Mitsunori Onogawa, 44, accused of killing two people in a recreational game room in 2003.

In Japan, sentences are imposed many years after sentencing — and always by hanging.

“Whether or not to uphold the death sentence is an important issue that affects the fundamentals of Japan’s criminal justice system,” said deputy director of the government’s cabinet secretariat, Seiji Kihara.

“In view of the heinous crimes that continue to happen, one after the other, it is necessary to execute those whose guilt is extremely serious — which makes it inappropriate to abolish the death penalty,” defended Kihara.

The executions come days after an arson killed more than 20 at a psychiatric clinic in Osaka City (see the video below).

Fire in psychiatric clinic leaves dead in Japan

Japanese justice executed three prisoners in 2019. A year earlier, there were 15 (including 13 members of the Aum Shinrikyo sect, accused of the fatal sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway in 1995).

Those sentenced to death only receive the news that they will be hanged a few hours before the punishment, after several years of waiting.

Two detainees have already denounced the Japanese government for this system, which they consider illegal and the cause of psychological distress. Both are seeking compensation of nearly US$ 200,000 (more than R$ 1.1 billion) for the stress caused by the uncertainty about the execution date.