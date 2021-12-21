Japanese billionaire returns to Earth after 12 days on the International Space Station

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, 46, returned to Earth after twelve days in space. He and his assistant, Yozo Hirano, landed on a plain in Kazakhstan this Monday (20).

The trip was made in a Russian-made Soyuz capsule and accompanied by cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, according to data from Roscosmos, the Russian space agency. The journey marked Russia’s return to space tourism after a decade of hiatus.

Maezawa, creator of the Japanese e-commerce site Zozotown, showed the entire journey on his YouTube channel, where he accumulates more than 1.5 million viewers. There, he published videos doing everyday activities on the International Space Station (ISS), such as going to the bathroom, eating, sleeping and brushing teeth.

The price paid by the billionaire for the trip was not disclosed, but the tourism organizer, Space Adventures, made tourist flights to the ISS in the 2000s for values ​​ranging from US$ 20 million to US$ 40 million. In an interview with CNN Business, the company’s president, Tom Shelley, affirmed that the current market prices are around US$ 60 million.

Maezawa and Hirano are the first Japanese civilians to visit the ISS and the second since the departure of journalist Toyohiro Akiyama, who was at Mir station in 1990.

The billionaire described the trip in his hammocks as “dazzling” and has said on other occasions that this will not be the last time he leaves the blue planet: in 2023, he plans to take eight passengers on a tour around the moon aboard a Space X spacecraft, one of the protagonists of space exploration in 2021.

Other well-heeled people have also been in space, or at least on the brink of it, this year. Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos reached the Earth’s edge aboard a rocket-powered suborbital capsule built by the space company Blue Origin, which he founded, and English billionaire Richard Branson made the same kind of trip, by his own space travel company, Virgin Galactic.

