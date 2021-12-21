Jeez! Looks like Xbox is giving away 5 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to some users

You received?

Looks like Xbox is giving five months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for select Xbox Live Gold subscribers. Lucky users shared their “experiences” on Reddit.

According to user Its_A1pha, a message from Xbox Live itself gave him his “year-end gift”. In a shared image, it showed the message where it showed the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate code and some instructions. A curious fact that draws attention is the fact that he is called “All-Star Gold Member“, which we can deduce that it is a person who has subscribed to the service for a long time.

Another interesting fact is that the code will replace completely your Xbox Live Gold subscription. In other words, if you have a year of Xbox Live Gold you will have one year of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with this promotional code. Check out:

Got this message from xbox today, not sure of what It means by your remaining gold time will carry over on a 1:1 basis… can someone explain please? from xboxone

