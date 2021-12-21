João Vicente criticizes Ícaro Silva’s talk about the ‘BBB’: “Respect is mandatory”

João Vicente criticized Ícaro Silva (Photo: Reproduction/Globo)

John Vincent he is among the celebrities who were bothered by Ícaro Silva’s speech about “BBB”. The actor used Instagram to deplore his colleague’s statement, who said that Globo’s reality show is “mediocre entertainment” and “asked for respect” after being considered as a participant in the next season.

“I don’t understand, shouldn’t we respect the history or trajectory of colleagues who participated in the BBB? Were the ex-BBBs people morally lesser than us? Should we respect one another more than others? In a country with an absolutely ruined culture and with gigantic unemployment, everyone who is taking advantage of opportunities has my utmost respect. In fact, as far as I understood, liking is optional, respect is mandatory,” snapped João Vicente.

Like João, ex-BBB Flayslane also used the social network to counter Ícaro Silva’s comment. “Get down from there, Daddy. Respect the crowd, you’re an artist and you know how much the entertainment/media environment has ups and downs. Humility and down-to-earth are good for everyone. ‘Big Bosta’… your toba, boy!” she wrote, disgusted with the artist.

understand the confusion

Ícaro Silva was critical of the Globo program after appearing on lists of alleged participants. “Guys, respect my history, my trajectory, my hatred for mediocre entertainment and my disgust for sharing a bathroom. Stop believing this absurd fic that I would consider going to ‘Big Boster Brazil,'” he published.

A follower took Icarus’ post as a joke and claimed that “Secret Truths”, much criticized for Walcyr Carrasco’s text and strong sex appeal, is also “mediocre entertainment”.

“That’s why Maria Luisa Mendonça, Maria de Medeiros, Duda Carneiro and Angelo Antonio are doing it,” countered Ícaro, citing important names in the series’ cast.

Ícaro Silva’s post was not viewed favorably by most of the public. Many “BBB” fans were offended and left the actor’s name among the most talked about topics on Twitter.