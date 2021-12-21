João Vicente de Castro detonates Ícaro Silva after controversial statement about ‘BBB’ | celebrities



João Vicente de Castro pins Ícaro Silva for statements about the ‘BBB’Reproduction/Instagram

Rio – Ícaro Silva’s statements about “Big Brother Brazil” have continued to reverberate since Monday night (20th). Comedian João Vicente de Castro, from “Porta dos Fundos”, commented on an Instagram post about the matter and needled the actor of “Secret Truths 2”, who called the TV Globo reality “mediocre entertainment”.

“I don’t understand, shouldn’t we ‘respect history’ or the ‘trajectory’ of colleagues who participated in the BBB? Were ex-BBBs morally less people than us? Should we respect one another more than others?”, asked João Vicente. “In a country with an absolutely ruined culture and with gigantic unemployment, everyone who is taking advantage of opportunities has my utmost respect. In fact, as far as I understood, I like it is optional, respect is mandatory,” he declared.

The queen of drums of the Serrano Empire, Quitéria Chagas, agreed with the comedian and replied: “He said everything and more, without any false superiority complexes. Artist people need to review their values, always humbly. Power is not in the spotlight, the excesses can even be blinded by the reflection of false power. The essence of being able to influence for good should be humility, otherwise it is an abyss,” he said.

The controversy began last Monday, when Ícaro Silva used his social networks to say that he would not participate in ‘BBB22’, despite being quoted to be part of the ‘Camarote’ cast. “Guys, respect my history, my trajectory, my hatred for mediocre entertainment and my repulsion for sharing a bathroom, and stop believing this absurd fic that I would consider going to big bosser brazil”, he fired.

After publishing the statement on his Twitter, the 34-year-old actor received several criticisms, even from the singer Flay, who became known when participating in ‘BBB20’. Still during the night, the artist spoke again on the platform: “Guys, I’m very excited that my first mass interaction on the Twitter site is based on hate. The sewer is overflowing. The coolest part is that now you know I’m not willing to spend part of my life sharing a room with a morgue light,” wrote Icarus.