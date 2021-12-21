Joe Biden introduces Commander, the White House’s new dog | World

US President Joe Biden has introduced the White House’s new dog, a German Shepherd named Commander, on his official Twitter account.
Joe and Jill Biden received the purebred puppy on Monday (20) as a birthday present from President James Biden’s brother and sister-in-law Sara Biden, according to the First Lady’s office. The dog was born on September 1st.
The current German Shepherd at the White House, Major, will be staying with family friends. The president made the decision to make the Major after consulting with dog trainers, animal behavior specialists and veterinarians, who said the animal would be better off in a more peaceful environment.
Major, Joe and Jill Biden’s dog, explores the White House’s south lawn, in an archival image — Photo: Adam Schultz/White House/Handout via Reuters
Major has been involved in a few incidents since Biden took office in January, having bitten some people inside the White House. Officially, Major’s departure is not due to a new or specific incident. The decision would have been made after months of deliberation.
In addition to the new dog, the White House should also receive a cat in January.