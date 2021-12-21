Joe Biden introduces his new dog, Commander – News

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, introduced Commader (Commander), the new mascot of his family, last Monday (20).

On his Instagram account, he posted a video in which the dog is seen walking towards him. “Meet the newest Biden,” reads the publication’s caption. “Hey, buddy. How are you?”, the president asks the mascot.

Currently, Biden’s approval rating among public opinion is very low, and the president is also facing political blockades and a new outbreak of Covid-19.

His office did not give details about the new mascot, whose arrival will no doubt arouse a lot of curiosity in a country with a predilection for pets.

Joe and Jill Biden moved into the White House with two dogs, two German Shepherds. In June of this year, they announced on Twitter the death of the eldest, Champ, at 13 years old.

The other dog, Major, was sent to the state of Delaware, where the Bidens have a home, to undergo training after biting two officials at the official residence within a few weeks of each other. Major was adopted in 2018 and is the first dog to come from a shelter to live in the White House.

