Joo Victor ‘ignores’ Benfica’s interest and reinforces his desire to make history at Corinthians

After a great season as a Corinthians starter, João Victor aroused the interest of several clubs. One of them, Benfica, from Portugal, who want to have the player in their squad.

Upon receiving the 2021 Brazilian Championship revelation award in the Round Table Trophy, from Gazette TV, João Victor was asked about the interest of the Portuguese team and stated that it is not yet time to leave Corinthians.

“I have to, first, focus a little more on Corinthians. Dedicating myself to winning titles, which is my goal, but I really want to play in Europe, in a big club, a Champions League, but I don’t want to leave for leaving, I want to leave here having made my history, conquered my space and then yes, think outside“, said the defender.

Benfica’s interest in the player was reported by the newspaper The ball. Nevertheless, two things deserve to be remembered: in addition to João Victor’s interest in remaining at Corinthians, the athlete’s termination fine is 50 million euros (about R$320 million at the current price) and Timão’s board has no intention in trading starting players.

João Victor has a contract with Timão until December 2023. The athlete established himself as the Corinthians titleholder in 2021. Along with defender Gil, he formed one of the strongest and least-defected doubles in the entire Brazilian Championship this season.

