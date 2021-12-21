Jorge Jesus indicates Flamengo’s defender for next season at Benfica

Bruno Viana he didn’t have his loan contract renewed with Flamengo for the next season, and he can play for Benfica. The player belongs to the Braga, and has been questioned a lot by the fans red-black, failing to establish himself in the main team. According to website information ‘Goal.com’, the defender is one of Jorge Jesus’ wishes for 2022.

The defender must not be taken advantage of by the Braga and Benfica’s query reached the player’s manager. one of the wishes of Bruno was to continue in national football, but everything depends on the official offer that the team Lisbon Knife. The coach Jorge Jesus indicated the defender of the Rubro-Negra team for the Benfica.

In addition to Bruno Viana, the commander pointed out two other names in Brazilian football, being them João Victor of Corinthians and Nino, currently in the Fluminense. It is noteworthy that Lucas Verissimo, ex-saints, had won a place in the starting lineup of the Benfica, but suffered a serious knee injury. Bruno Viana is 26 years old and has gone through all the divisions of the youth category of the cruise and became part of the main cast in 2015.

But it only debuted in 2016, played 20 matches and went to the Olympiacs, gives Greece. After half a season was loaned to Braga, in Portugal, where he was permanently hired. He remained on the team until 2021, when he was loaned to Flamengo. There were 38 games for the Rio team, with only one goal scored.