Jornal da Globo ends 2021 with the worst audience in history

Presented by Renata Lo Prete at Globo’s dawn, Jornal da Globo will end 2021 with the worst audience in history in the metropolitan region of São Paulo and in the national market. According to audience data released this Monday (20), the journalist has lost audience because of the low number of televisions turned on in the range in which it is shown.

According to journalist Vinícius Andrade, from Notícias da TV, from January to December 14 this year, the news reported an average of 7.1 points and a 27% share (share of televisions that tuned in to the program) on the PNT (National Television Panel ), which considers the 15 main metropolitan regions of the country. Jornal da Globo has been losing audience since 2017, when the average was 9.3 points. In 2018, the audience rose to 8.5; then dropped to 8.3 in 2019; and ended 2020 with 7.7 points.

In Greater São Paulo, the TV news program that ends the day on Globo had increased its audience from 2018 to last year, but it did not sustain the growth trend in 2021. from one year to the next. After the end of the season of Big Brother Brasil, in May, Jornal da Globo suffered receiving audiences from attractions that are broadcast in the channel’s prime time and that did not have a good public performance. In addition, there was a drop in the index of televisions turned on on time.

Also according to the publication, for the first time in history, less than 30% of televisions were on the Jornal da Globo band in 2021, which closed the year at 26%. The 4% drop compared to last year happened because in that period more TVs throughout Brazil were turned on at dawn because of restrictions caused by the health crisis. In São Paulo, the fall went from 36% to 30%. Despite the drop in the number of viewers watching TV at dawn, Jornal da Globo will not have a negative record in the average ibope in participation (share).

In the domestic market, Renata Lo Prete’s program had a negative record in participation (share) in 2020, when it reached 25.4% throughout the year. Among São Paulo, the share in 2021 is 27.2%, higher than the 24.7% recorded in 2019, the worst in history so far. In addition to the audience problems, a recurring complaint among professionals who work at Jornal da Globo is the late time when the news comes on air, as reported by the pop TV in November.