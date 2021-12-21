Jury opens debate in trial of ex-girlfriend of Epstein

New York, December 20, 2021 (AFP) – This Monday (20) a New York jury began deliberations to determine whether or not to condemn British Ghislaine Maxwell for sex trafficking in minors, after the prosecution and defense’s closing arguments .

The daughter of former British press tycoon Robert Maxwell, on trial in New York, faces a possible sentence of up to 80 years in prison if found guilty of six counts of recruiting and preparing minors for abuse by financial analyst Jeffrey Epstein, who has been your companion for several years.

The charges date from 1994 to 2004 and Maxwell pleaded not guilty to all of them.

Judge Alison Nathan instructed the jurors how to consider the charges before retiring to deliberate.

The decision must be unanimous to condemn it. If not, the judge may declare the process null and void.

The prosecution urged the jury to convict the defendant, whom they described as “a sophisticated predator who knew exactly what she was doing.”

The defense argued that evidence was lacking to find the 59-year-old woman guilty.

“The key”

“It’s time to hold her accountable,” prosecutor Alison Moe said after nearly three weeks of testimony in Manhattan.

Epstein committed suicide two years ago, when he was 66 years old and was detained pending trial for sex crimes.

Moe said Maxwell was “the key” to Epstein finding girls to massage him while abusing them. “They were accomplices,” the prosecutor told the 12-person jury, recalling the testimonies of the four accusers.

Two of them said they were 14 years old when Maxwell allegedly hired them to massage Epstein, who ended up in sexual activities.

One, identified only as “Jane,” detailed how Maxwell had recruited her at summer camp and made her feel “special.” She said that sexual encounters with Epstein had become frequent, with Maxwell present at times.

Another alleged victim, Annie Farmer, now 42, said Maxwell had fondled her breasts on Epstein’s New Mexico property.

“Scapegoat”

Laura Menninger of the defense team questioned the women’s ability to remember events that took place 25 years ago, accusing them of wanting to cash in on Epstein’s inheritance payments.

“They all changed their stories when the Epstein compensation fund was opened,” Menninger told the court.

The defense argued that Maxwell is being used as a “scapegoat” after Epstein’s death.

The trial was supposed to last until January, but Maxwell may know his fate before Christmas, when he turns 60.

If the jury does not reach a verdict by Wednesday, deliberations will resume next Monday.