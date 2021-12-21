Karol Conká: Fan invades the singer’s van and admits: ‘I was disrespectful’

Karol Conká returned to the stage after 2 years in a show at the Batekoo party, held on Saturday in Rio. In addition to all the emotion of vibrating again with the audience, the singer got another surprise: her van was invaded by a fan on her return from presentation.

Joana’s post, the “mamacita” fan, went viral on TikTok and Twitter and, despite the shock, Karol’s reaction was quite calm. She talked to the girl, recorded a video and even took her back from the Flamengo neighborhood, on the south side, to Madureira, where the show had taken place.

Karol was happy to c* with the show and was thrilled, wanting to be on the street celebrating. We laughed and chatted a lot. Could it have been her wanting to “get along” with her fans? Yes, but I honestly don’t care. I am fully aware that I was disrespectful and clueless and I have already apologized

said the fan on Twitter

“Karol was sweet, she even told me not to call her producer (who was p*). She said that this happens very often”, explained Joana, still saying that a security guard for the singer was told that someone had entered the van, but he couldn’t find her in her hiding place.

On social media, the posture of the fan was criticized and many said that Karol should have denounced the girl for breaking into the vehicle. “Does someone call the police, please? Joana broke into my van. They’ll start saying I kidnapped her, but that’s a lie. She’s kidnapping me. Children, don’t repeat this at home,” joked Karol, in the video released by Joana.